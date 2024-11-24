So.. Where’d 2024 Go? And How Do I Become My Best Self Before 2025?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November brings Election Day, Thanksgiving, and the unmistakable reminder that we’re nearing the end of 2024. Scary, I know. Yes, 2025 is almost here (and yes, I too am freaked out about 2025 – like was it not just 2020?) but here’s the silver lining: it’s still November, so we’ve got a month and a half to wrap up the year on a good note. We can still make our 2024 count ladies.

Sure, you may have seen TikToks talking about kicking off a “winter arc” or jumping on the Halley Fernandez Stairmaster trend. But can we turn this “winter arc” into something bigger – a more intentional, all-encompassing effort to set ourselves up for success in 2025? Let’s make these last two months a full-scale reset with some structured goals.

First and foremost, becoming our best self starts with a good mindset. It’s natural to feel a little behind or anxious about a new year approaching (seriously who doesn’t?) but it doesn’t have to stay that way. Take control of your outlook by making a vision board for the last moments of 2024. Whether it’s a Pinterest board, a collage on your wall, or a quick Canva project, visualizing your goals helps put things into perspective and can make the whole process more fun and creative. I find that looking through Pinterest pins and starting a board that way can jumpstart the brainstorming process. Reframing your negative thoughts and habits of procrastination can begin with the simple act of going over your vision board. Vision boards can offer a reminder of just what you’re working towards, and that every day doesn’t have to be a massive step forward, but rather a little step in the right direction.

Once you’ve crafted your vision board, highlight your most important goals. Think about setting goals in different areas of your life you want to work on or change – whether it be academic, athletics, friendships, or personal. Building goals with a theme in mind can help hone in on what exactly you are looking to work towards. While creating these vision boards and goals, reflecting on how far you’ve come this year and celebrating your progress so far is key to building confidence as you take on these next few months. Don’t let any disappointment, fear or nervousness creep in – the good thing about life is nothing is ever permanent. Even just making these goals is the first step to change and growth in a positive direction.

Maybe you can use the time ahead to plan for exam season or create new study strategies. I often find my goals to be centered around academics, as it helps me gain a better understanding of my studies and lessens the overall stress of having a huge workload. A mini productivity sprint now can make a huge difference later. I know I feel way more confident when I set out a plan ahead of time so I’m not overly crammed when exam season is here (which, not to scare my fellow St. Andrews students, is approaching quickly). Or maybe if you’re feeling confident in your studies, make plans away from academics – connect with friends or experiment with new workouts. If your vision board shows a goal of improving fitness, create a weekly workout schedule and track your progress. Find the perfect balance of progressing forward with these goals while also enjoying the process. Setting goals should be an exciting guideline for your day-to-day life, not an additional pressure you feel.

Remember that goals don’t have to take a huge toll on you and they don’t have to be a scheme to redesign your whole life. Goals can encompass the little things such as going on a walk in the morning or eating one more vegetable with lunch! You can always work on the little things, as they too have an impact in the end. With 2025 approaching, ensuring we have little goals can help us build up confidence as we enter a new year. Don’t feel stressed as December approaches but rather take this opportunity to better set yourself up for success.