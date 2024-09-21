Series to Rewatch for Back to School

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves turn shades of yellow, orange, and red, and the days turn colder and crisper, nothing is better than curling up on the couch with a cup of coffee and a nostalgic TV show. Even though newer TV shows produced by the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and HBO are making the rounds, classics by the CW network, ABC, and NBC are the shows to watch. Whether it’s the New England fall colours and warm coffee of Gilmore Girls you’re craving, or the private school big-city drama of Gossip Girl, this article will give a rundown of all the series to rewatch in the fall of 2024.

1 – Gilmore Girls

First up, we have Gilmore Girls. I don’t think this one even needs an explanation. The Connecticut fall energy, the mother-and-daughter duo, the outfits, the coffee, the academic energy we all wish we had—this show will make your days instantly better. Whenever fall begins, I know I need to rewatch season one and get my motivation from Chilton and pre-Why-did-you-drop-out-of-Yale-Rory.

2 – Gossip Girl

Sticking with back-to-school energy—but a little bit classier—we have Gossip Girl. A deep dive into NYC society, with outstanding drama and fashion, is necessary. Serena and Blair’s drama—especially in the earlier episodes—always eats. And, as you know, every Thanksgiving episode has the best soundtrack.

3 – Vampire Diaries

Another CW classic is Vampire Diaries. Set in 2009 in Virginia, this small-town classic gives major 2000s flashbacks: side parts, pagers, flared jeans, and Elena’s outrageously long t-shirts. However, the fall vibes are outstanding. The soundtrack, which deserves an Emmy, also gives early 200s energy, with The Fray (Never Say Never) making a strong appearance.

4 – Twilight Series

It isn’t a TV show, but I felt it deserved a mention. No matter how stupid these films are and how bad the acting truly is, there has never been a movie series (in my opinion) that captures the scenery of the West Coast during fall so vividly. Being from the West Coast, I sometimes watch these movies to remind myself of home. So, despite the bad acting, casting, horrible dialogue, and stupid plot – just enjoy the vibes – and maybe just accept the movies for what they are: teen vampire romance movies. It’s not award-winning, but it’s entertaining just the same.

5 – Pretty Little Liars

This is a throwback. I feel like Pretty Little Liars is so old now that you don’t even hear people talk about it anymore. Despite this, I still think it deserves a mention. School starting, Alison’s disappeared, maybe a murder, American fall energy, and the mysterious ‘A’ – I think it just reminds us all of our youth. Anyway, it’s not the classic of Gilmore Girls, but it’s still a fun rewatch all the same.

6 – The Sex Lives of College Girls

Okay, I know what you’re thinking – this isn’t an old or particularly well-known show. But hear me out – I wasn’t sure what I would think before watching this two-season comedy. For one – I don’t like comedy. I find it boring and a bit stupid. This one had the drama, the New England Fall University energy, good character dynamics, and entertaining dialogue. So, if you want a new show or a reminder of the fun times to be had in college, give this show a watch. I promise you won’t regret it!

While this is a short list of shows, I promise they’re worth watching and rewatching. They hark back to a time before Instagram and TikTok and predate the awful new trend of shows released in two parts on Netflix with a sad number of episodes – Emily in Paris, here’s looking at you! When you need something to watch when you’re homesick or tired, these will keep you going – I promise. If you’re still looking for more, try a couple of movies. I love an autumn-in-New-York vibe, and When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail are genuinely amazing throwback movies to watch. If you’re from the West Coast, Sleepless in Seattle is another timeless one to watch on the TV, drink a cup of tea or coffee, and enjoy.

Now that’s it from me; I’m off to watch one of these classics and relax from the day!