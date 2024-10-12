Revamp Your Fall Vibes: How to Update Your Playlist 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When new seasons roll around every year, I always think about changing up my regular 10 playlists. Year after year, however, I end up resorting back to my previous ones. But, this year I have vowed to change, and in so, hope that others will too! My guide splits potential suggestions into genres, so feel free to customize them based on the genres you want to listen to.

As we dive into the vibrant colors of fall and the crisp air of October, it’s the perfect time to refresh your music playlist. Whether you’re cramming for exams, enjoying a cozy night in, or heading out for a fun night with friends, music has the power to elevate your mood and set the vibe. Here’s a curated list of songs across various genres that will keep your playlists fresh and exciting.

Old classics

Fun, classic tracks are songs that you can never go wrong with – they have a timeless quality that resonates across generations. Adding a few of these songs can transform any generic pop playlist into something more nostalgic. There’s a reason why so many of these songs are going viral on TikTok now; people are rediscovering the magic of melodies and lyrics. Classics like ‘Gypsy’ by Fleetwood Mac, or ‘Linger’ by The Cranberries evoke a sense of familiarity and warmth, making them perfect for any playlist.

‘There She Goes’ by The La’s, in particular, screams “Gilmore Girls,” with its whimsical and cozy vibe. What could be more fall than that? These tracks are not just background music; they’re reminders of past eras and memories, bringing a comforting sense of nostalgia that feels just right for the cooler months.

Gypsy – Fleetwood Mac

Linger – The Cranberries

There She Goes – The La’s

Relaxed

There’s nothing better than going on a relaxing walk on East Sands, with the soft sound of waves crashing against the shore, or wandering through the tranquil paths of the St Andrews Botanical Garden, surrounded by the rich colors of nature. It’s during these peaceful moments that life seems to slow down, offering a chance to pause, breathe deeply, and reflect. There’s a quiet joy in simply being present, letting your mind unwind while you focus on the music flowing through your headphones.

For me, there’s nothing more grounding than tuning into every step, syncing my pace with the beats and rhythms of the music. It’s about more than just hearing the songs — it’s about feeling the tempo changes wash over me, absorbing the layers of instruments, and letting the lyrics evoke emotions or memories. It’s a full sensory experience, where the music seems to amplify the beauty of the surroundings and makes each step feel purposeful and mindful.

Four Five Seconds – Rihanna

Fade Into You – Mazzy Star

Invisible String – Taylor Swift

Pep in Your Step

These are the types of songs that you chant on the way to class in the morning, or maybe heading home after a long day. ‘Holy Ground’ is almost the epitome of fall music, and I recently rediscovered ‘Long Song’ by Sara Bareilles and honestly forgot how catchy and good it was. Add a few more gems like ‘Dog Days Are Over’ by Florence + the Machine, with its soaring chorus and joyful energy that practically begs you to run free. Don’t forget to throw in some old, upbeat favorites into this category and you’ll be feeling inspired in no time.

Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Love Song – Sara Bareilles

Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Powerful

My rule of thumb for playlists is to always include songs that evoke deep emotions, allowing you to reflect during quiet, introspective moments throughout your day. For me, artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift are masters of this genre. Their ability to craft heartfelt, vulnerable lyrics combined with haunting melodies makes their songs perfect for those moments when you want to sit with your thoughts and emotions.

Tracks like ‘Scott Street’ bring a raw, almost ethereal quality to these reflective moments. Recently, I’ve been captivated by Gracie Abrams and her emotionally charged song ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’. The delicate yet powerful way she conveys heartache and longing is something that resonates deeply. Another favorite of mine is ‘Corre’ by Jesse y Joy. This Mexican duo’s song has the ability to stir emotions even if you don’t understand Spanish. The intensity of their vocal performance and melody transcends language, making it a truly universal experience.

Scott Street – Phoebe Bridgers

I Love You, I’m Sorry – Gracie Abrams

Corre – Jesse y Joy

Feel Good

This is the part of your playlist that’s all about boosting your spirits and bringing out positive energy. These songs are perfect for when you need a little pick-me-up, whether you’re dancing around your room, powering through a workout, or simply enjoying the sunshine on a crisp fall day. These upbeat, feel-good tracks are guaranteed to lift your mood and keep the energy high.

Walking on a Dream – Empire of the Sun

Hell N Back – Bakar

Golden – Harry Styles

As the season changes, refreshing your playlist can breathe new life into everyday moments. Whether you’re revisiting nostalgic classics or discovering fresh, upbeat tracks, music has the power to enhance any experience. Let this article inspire you to create a diverse playlist to elevate your mood and embrace the beauty of autumn!