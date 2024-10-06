The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our moms scrapbooked, as did our cool older sisters and aunts, maybe even our grandmas. The beauty of scrapbooking – including mood boards, memory making, aesthetics, and so on – while still a hobby many enjoy, has become more accessible than ever as part of our digital world, all thanks to the social media app, Pinterest.

The beauty of Pinterest is that scrapbooking can now be done anytime, anywhere, on your phone. For girls especially, being able to access inspiration and create and plan your own ideas at just the touch of a screen is so important for self-love and romanticizing your everyday life.

I hope it’s not presumptuous of me to say that, by now, Pinterest is an app most people – especially women – have downloaded on their phones. Pinterest has been referred to as one of the best social media apps by numerous people, due to its sense of peacefulness, as it eradicates the social pressure and constant communication spawned from other platforms – like Instagram. It’s all for your own enjoyment and tastes.

With board making, endless Pins, and infinite recommendations on your home feed, Pinterest might be one of the most useful (and fun!) tools for women to use to help cultivate their dream lives. Or just make their day-to-day somewhat brighter. If you use this app frequently, this might all seem like old news, but if you don’t, trust me on this.

Pinterest is an app for sharing, inspiration, and ideas. Utilizing it to its greatest extent is just a small hack to add a bit more beauty and excitement to your life. If you’re like me, whenever a girls’ trip is officially planned for Spring Break, making a shared board with my friends is the best way to create excitement for the upcoming memories. For example, let’s say you’re heading to Mallorca. Making a board is easy, you share it with your friends – maybe calling it “MALLORCA SPRING BREAK” – and everyone adds random pictures found on the app. It might be beach pictures, food inspiration, or travel tips.

When a loved one’s birthday is coming up, Pinterest makes it so much easier for party ideas, cake inspo, decor… everything! It’s a heartwarming thing knowing someone’s random picture can become the inspiration for another woman to change something in her life, even if not on purpose. Everything is gathered on one board for everyone to get excited and inspired – together! These collaborative boards allow women to come together, incite new ideas, and let life look somewhat better. Romanticization at its finest – who doesn’t love it?

The app is beautiful in its own way because, with a quick search, women can form their own style and figure out their needs for their own lives through inspiration from other Pins.

Clean girl aesthetic. Dark Academia. Cottagecore. Manifestation affirmations. Moodboards. Wedding Dress ideas. Room inspo. On Pinterest, it goes on and on. Anything a girl may need, it’s on there. It’s an amazing thing to be able to change your style and little things in your day-to-day, shifting to what you feel best fits your authentic self, all through others’ inspiration. I don’t think I would own half my wardrobe and room decor if it weren’t for that app letting me deep dive into the specific style I wanted. And it continues to recommend me more and more every day.

I can search for the most specific thing, “haircut ideas for long, thin, straight hair with curtain bangs and brunette”, and thousands of pictures come up. Women post their Pins to express their style and interests, but it also serves as something much more meaningful: community! Women share their “digital scrapbooks” with the world, allowing other women out there to cultivate their own.

Besides the romanticization and aesthetic aspect of the app and its endless Pins, Pinterest is also a great aid for anything you need a hand with. New Fall recipes? You got it – add it to your “Food Inspo” board. DIYs? Done. Intermediate yoga poses? Thousands. Wanna show someone a good picture of your celebrity crush? Pinterest almost always somehow has the most flattering ones. Pinterest has got women’s backs. With everything. In a world where social media has become a somewhat negative space to many people, it is refreshing to see something different, where women can feel safe, inspired, and see life just a little brighter.

P.S. For those of you stuck on Halloween costume ideas, there are so many boards and Pins out there with inspiration on Pinterest. Simply look up “spooky Halloween costume ideas”, “group costume ideas”, etc. It is endless and you are bound to find something!