One Day: Filming Locations You Must Visit in Edinburgh

I didn’t think there could be something that could cause more emotional damage than a toxic ex, but Netflix’s new drama, One Day, has defied all expectations.

From the first episode, the main characters, Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, had me in the palm of their hands. At an ungodly hour, I found myself clutching my Macbook, my emotions swinging between uncontrollable sobs and fits of laughter.

Despite my initial skepticism, this unexpected masterpiece had me hooked from the very beginning. I was not forewarned of the emotional rollercoaster I was about to experience before indulging in this 14-episode series. Yet, these beautifully crafted characters imprinted my soul in ways I will be forever grateful for. The series was filmed in different European countries, but it begins in Edinburgh, Scotland, where Emma and Dexter first meet. I recommend you binge-watch the series before visiting to relive it again when visiting these magical places.

Old College Quad

The Old College quad is where Emma and Dexter’s story begins. It is nestled in the heart of the University of Edinburgh campus, and it’s a place that holds a special significance, appearing in both the first and last episodes of the series. Stepping onto this location for the first time after watching the show was a surreal experience. The memories of their first meeting spilled into my consciousness as if they were my own. If you find yourself standing at the foot of this architectural monument, you can still see them dancing.

Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat is an ancient volcano that forms the central peak in a group of hills overlooking the city of Edinburgh. It is about an hour’s hike to the top of the mountain, and it’s completely worth the climb. Hungover and dry-eyed from the night before, Emma and Dexter decide to spend the next day together before parting ways indefinitely. With the city at their fingertips, they sink their bodies into the grass beneath them, wishing to hold this moment in time. After twenty years, Dexter climbs this hill with his daughter, remembering their blurred figures. She was never going to be just a footnote. She would remain a part of him, fused into his consciousness through the good and the bad.

The vennel steps

The Vennel Steps can be seen in the first and last episodes of the series. The Vennel (French for ‘little street’) is hidden in an alleyway connecting Lauriston Place with West Port, up many flights of stairs. From these steps, a breathtaking view of Edinburgh Castle is visible. After climbing Arthur’s seat, Emma and Dex say goodbye when Dexter runs after Emma to tell her to stay in touch.

If you’ve fully recovered from the heartache of the story of two deeply resonating characters over twenty years, get ready to feel it all over again when you visit these filming locations in Edinburgh.