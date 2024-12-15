Movies to Watch When You’ve had Enough of Santa

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Christmas period can be overwhelming; you can’t escape all the Christmas songs, adverts, and movies centered on Santa, presents, and the magic of Rudolph. Sometimes, you just want to escape it all and watch a film that has nothing to do with Christmas. These alternatives all share the same magic of classic Christmas films, centered on family, totally wholesome, and ultimately comfort films. These films are perfect for the occasion with that shared quality of joy, limited hardship, and an all-consuming setting.

First up is a film that can be watched anytime during winter, Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of ‘Little Women.’ Cozy beyond words, this film’s cinematography is steeped in a nostalgia incomparable to most other 21st-century movies. The sisterhood that the book and movie focus on is the heart of this film. Four girls so different and yet identifiable; whether you’re watching with your sisters, extended family, friends, or by yourself, you can see yourself in these marvelous girls – whether it’s the bold, ambitious Jo, the artistic and pampered Amy, gentle Beth, or sweet yet vain Meg. It helps that Laurie’s proposal to Jo while running down a hill is maybe the most quotable scene in recent movie history.

A Disney classic is a good bet for watching a movie during the festive season. My top pics would be ‘Ratatouille’ and the slightly more modern ‘Coco.’ These films are irresistibly charming and focused on family and culture. While both films are tear-jerkers, they remind us of those principles and morals essential to traditional Christmas movies, family matters, and the fact we should appreciate every day we have. With fabulous scores, these family friendly films are perfect for Christmas Day afternoon, before dinner is ready, or perhaps a distraction from all the gift wrapping piling up on Christmas Eve.

Love is a key theme to so many Christmas films; whether it’s the romance subplot of ‘Elf’ or the love between Mr. and Mrs. Claus, love is unescapable during the festive period. Alternative romance films to delve into this season would be those that embrace the comic, think ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’ with its dry British wit and Hugh Grant charm, or ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ where the comedy is arguably better than the romance thanks to Kathryn Hahn playing a couple’s therapist.

Whether you’re choosing to watch an actual Christmas film and fully embrace the overload of gifts, glitter, and carols, Christmas films are full of, or watch something different; these films aren’t to be missed. It doesn’t matter if you’re celebrating this festive season; these films make the days pass quicker and allow you to rest and relax. Escapism is wrapped up in different plots, allowing you to travel worldwide to other periods and situations without leaving the sofa. The best gift we could ask for.