Monica Lewinsky for Reformation: Changing the Narrative

“Our voice is our power,” decreed Monica Lewinsky. The once scandalized and slut-shamed White House intern is now the face of the sustainable fashion brand Reformation, and she knows the palpable power of voices and opinions better than most.

In the wake of her affair with President Bill Clinton, Monica received an unparalleled degree of hate. She was unfairly thrust into and scrutinized under the spotlight, though she has now re-entered the public eye on her own terms.

The Reformation campaign chronicles a shift in the brand’s strategy. Lewinsky, adorned in office chic, looks both polished and professional. With Lewinsky as their star, Reformation has adopted a new angle, diversifying from their traditional florals and maxi dresses. Yet the campaign goes beyond its innovative fashion.

The campaign, titled “You’ve Got The Power,” is a call to action and a re-affirmation of Lewinsky’s changed reception. Partnering with vote.org, a non-partisan voter registration organization, Reformation has aimed to increase voter registration before the upcoming presidential election. And who, but Lewinsky, is better tailored to offer her support? (clothing pun-intended)

Given her background in political advocacy and the intricacies of the Presidential role, her involvement is both sensical and powerful—and has been tremendously effective! Within two days, the campaign grossed more than $2 million in media exposure and generated a high-scoring Media Impact Value (MIV), an algorithm designed to measure the impact of media placements.

Yet despite its soaring success, a question remains: why has Reformation turned political?

I’d like to clarify that this does not suggest Reformation is partisan; rather, the brand is merely pushing for political engagement and devotion to civic duties. However, this message is particularly poignant in our current youth-voter climate.

Reformation targets teenage and twenty-year-old women, a group of voters who are incredibly impactful and somewhat reluctant to vote in this election. Whether fed up with a Biden-Trump rematch or tired of feeling as though their vote has no power, many Gen-Z voters have elected not to elect. Yet if these non-voters walk their talk, the 2024 Presidential election could witness a record-low turnout.

Given Reformation’s passion for sustainability, proudly boasting their carbon-neutral status, it is somewhat unsurprising that their ethical foundation has extended to upholding the pillars of our democracy through championing the right to vote.

Yet the true shock factor has not been their Vote.org partnership but their choice of model.

Lewinsky brings an exciting level of experience and symbolism that other figures could not deliver. For instance, whilst a Michelle Obama cameo would be reasonable, given her political background and consistent image, she lacks the jolting narrative Lewinsky’s come-back can provide.

Monica Lewinsky’s current success has been defined by her ability to rewrite the existing narrative, combating her label of “slut” and becoming a successful anti-bullying and political activist. Reclaiming power internally and in the media, she embodies the notion that beliefs can be changed for the better.

Consequently, she carries this notion into Reformation’s campaign, yearning to change the narrative from reluctant youth voters to passionate ones. And she appears to be succeeding.

Her Reformation collaboration is a trailblazing attempt at garnering Gen-Z voters and election engagement, and it is wonderful to watch it unfold. She reminds us of the power our voices and opinions carry in this country, for she epitomizes that very notion.