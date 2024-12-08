The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Most people arrive at that point during the holiday season where they realise that they are extremely behind on buying presents, or, they’ve held off buying a gift for that certain person who’s notoriously hard to shop for. If this sounds like you, don’t fret, as here are some easy and quick gift ideas for online and in St Andrews that can solve all your problems.

Candles

Not only are candles suitable for every kind of person due to their variety of scents, but they are fairly inexpensive and very easy to find both in-person or online. Who doesn’t love filling up their space with a gorgeous smell, making it even more homely? With how many scents there are out there, it also makes it pretty easy to make the gift more personalized as you are able to choose a scent that reminds you of someone’s ‘vibe’.

In St Andrews, there are plenty of places to find great candles for a good price: The White Company, Spoiled Life, Isle of Skye Candle Company, Embrace Life, and many more!

If you’re in a time crunch, Amazon sells some nice, high quality candles from all sorts of companies, such as this beautiful set.

Kitchen Goodies

Even though some people may not be fond of cooking, it’s always nice to have a little something to spice up the kitchen (or perhaps to make cooking easier and more fun). This can include things such as fancy olive oil, funky mugs, aprons, wine openers, cocktail sets and even cookbooks. Knick knacks like these can make a huge difference to someone’s time in the kitchen, and is a gift perfect for almost anyone.

St Andrews has its Cook Central store, carrying various cooking supplies such as those mentioned before, as well as high-end, fancier items, too. The Home Improvements store also has a kitchen section with fun things such as mugs and teapots!

Amazon’s kitchen supply is endless, including goodies such as this fun bartender kit.

Winter Cosiness

While candles could technically be a part of this category, I think they deserve their separate slot. Everyone loves to be cozy at the end of a long day, and so to help with this, gifts can include things like fuzzy socks, a nice blanket, cozy sweaters, slippers, fancy night-time tea, face masks or pillow spray. The options are endless, and I can guarantee you the person you’re last-minute shopping for would love at least one of these.

In St Andrews, The White Company sells lots of high quality cozy items. The Crystal Shop sells great aromatherapy items, perfect for a cozy night in. Boots and Superdrug are go-to spots for cheaper face masks and little spa sets.

Online-wise, look at this amazing and huge set of tea. Or perhaps something like this pamper set!

Waterstones and Toppings

Okay, this one may not be a specific item, but instead, a specific place. The beautiful thing about bookstores is that there is something for everyone: for your fellow fantasy bookworm friend, chef, pet-owner, botanist, history nerd or fashion-lover. Moreover, Waterstones even has an extra section with fun goodies including puzzles, games, notebooks, and more.

And if you’re not exactly sure on what book or knick knack someone would want from one of these places, they also sell gift cards that also serve as a quick and easy, yet lovely present for someone!

Experiences

Instead of a physical gift, perhaps booking someone an experience in St Andrews could be a meaningful gift for them! For example, there are various restaurants in town that offer experience vouchers, such as Afternoon Tea at the Rusacks, as well as somewhere like Mitchell’s for brunch. These may be pricier, but are such a fun and unique idea.

Another that would be so much fun for anyone as a gift is an experience at the St Andrews Aquarium. Their website offers vouchers for different experiences, such as one-on-one feedings with animals and day passes. A great, unforgettable experience for a loved one!

I truly hope some of these suggestions spark some ideas for your holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or loved one in general, one of these gifts could just make their holiday, even if bought in a time-crunch. Happy holidays!