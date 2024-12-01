Kickstart Holiday Shopping With These Black Friday Deals

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

While I wish I could splurge on amazing gifts for all my family and friends, unfortunately, as a student, my bank account cannot comply. That’s where Black Friday comes in. Normally, I tend to wait until the last minute to buy Christmas presents and every year, I regret it. This year, I’m breaking the cycle by planning ahead, and luckily, Black Friday is right around the corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to find gifts for everyone on a budget.

To make holiday shopping a little easier (and less stressful), I’ve put together a guide to gifts that are sure to please all the special people in your life.



A little splurge for your sister

I love all the Glossier perfumes. The original one, now £90, instead of £112, is perfect for a sister close in age. It’s a little musky, but still floral. Young, but a little bit elevated. It smells great, and compared to more designer, upscale perfumes, it’s a great deal. This is a tried and tested safe bet. Lots of other Glossier items are on sale, so look out for those as well!

For your teenage brother

This Oodie, now £32.50, instead of £65, is perfect for your younger teenage brother or cousin who you don’t really know what to get. It’s a little bit goofy but still practical; I don’t know anyone that owns one that doesn’t use it. It’s especially perfect for cold winter nights where all you want to do is cosy up.

For the cook in your family

Okay, definitely a bit of a splurge, but I stumbled across the Le Creuset sales and I had to include this pot. Maybe you could share the costs with a sibling if you just can’t resist. Their classic large cast iron dutch oven is on sale for £205, instead of £369. This is such a timeless piece, and is sure to be appreciated. The shallow casserole is also on sale for £170, down from £305.

For the friend that loves an (elevated) sweet treat

Honestly, this is not something I would have really given a second look at, but since my flatmate bought it, I can attest this at-home hot chocolate machine is the best thing ever. It’s on sale on Amazon for £86.95, instead of £109.95, which includes the machine, 2 ceramic cups, and the start-pack kit of 10 chocolate sachets. The hot chocolate is so creamy and chocolatey. No more powdered instant hot chocolate! My flatmates and I use this maker all the time for a little cold-day pick-me-up or DIY mochas.

For the foodie

This little sampler of chilli sauces is perfect for someone who loves a little spice. The packaging is also so cute and it’s tiny enough that you can travel around with the sauces. It’s only £14.20 on sale (used to be £18) and such a fun little gift. There’s also a larger sampler pack if you’re interested that’s also on sale with a few more sauces and little extras, but it is £66.

For the SPF – obsessed mom

This little lipstick with SPF 30 is so cute and useful for the mom that wants to be more SPF-conscious. On SpaceNK, it’s £16.50 on sale, normally £22 (it’s also on sale on the Supergoop site, if you’re in the US). It’s still a fun little beauty goodie but also thoughtful if they’ve been chatting about their skincare goals. A lot of other Supergoop goodies are also part of the Black Friday deals. Personally, I love all their products and a couple years ago, I bought my mom the Supergoop gift set that had a little bit of everything, and she really loved it.

For the wellness-obsessed

I can’t personally vouch for this product, but I am thoroughly intrigued by it. Dirtea sells coffee, chai, and matcha blends that are infused with supplements to improve a variety of things like energy, immunity, and focus. Their coffee box set is 40% off at £37 or their regular coffee pack is £26.

For the boyfriend’s expanding sneaker collection

Certain Gazelle colors like these light blue ones have a 25% off sale on them, bringing the price down to £63.75. While they’re a great gift for a boyfriend, they are a perfect unisex shoe. I love all the colours and they are just an easy, but still fun, shoe you can throw on whenever.

The holidays are meant for spending time with family and friends and finding great gifts doesn’t mean you have to spend a crazy amount, or stress out. I hope you found something on this list so you can check off your shopping early. Happy shopping and happy holidays!