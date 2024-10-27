The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

As the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American to be vice president, Kamala Harris faces an incredible amount of pressure. Now on the presidential campaign trail, another aspect of Vice President Harris’s public presence is under close attention by the American people: her clothes.

In the male dominated sphere of politics, female politicians face a different level of judgment and scrutiny for their appearance. Harris often sports a tailored pantsuit, pointy-toe pumps, and pearls, combining the masculine frame of a suit and with stylish accessories, allowing Harris to maintain professionalism while preserving her femininity. Additionally, Harris frequently wears clothes designed by female and or Black designers, a distinction from the Ralph Lauren suits frequently donned by President Joe Biden.

The designer Michael Kors was interviewed regarding dressing Harris and explained how difficult it was for women in positions of power to find balance, “if you love it too much, they will say something and if you don’t love it enough, they will say something.” No matter what the vice president wears, people have something to say about it. That being said, Harris has successfully used her clothes to convey messages.

For example, Harris can often be found wearing Chuck Taylor All Stars, which she explained in an interview “has to do with the fact that we all want to go back to some basic stuff about who we are as a country.” Further, Harris’ signature pearl necklace carries significance as it is a nod to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historic African American sorority that Harris joined while at Howard University.

More controversial though, while accepting the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Harris wore a custom tan Chloé suit. Designed by Chemena Kamali, one of the only female creative directors of a top luxury fashion house, Harris’ choice to continuously support female designers does not go unnoticed. Some believe that Harris’ tan suit was a reference to former President Barack Obama’s tan suit that he wore at a press conference in 2014 which angered his conservative opponents who believed the suit was unserious and ill-fitting to the gravity of the situation. Alternatively, perhaps the suit was a way for Harris to subtly troll her critics, as the color of the suit is titled “coconut brown,” a nod to the infamous coconut tree meme.

Harris paired her suit with a white pussy bow blouse, a traditionally subversive style often worn by women in male dominated spaces, according to Dr Kate Strasdin, a senior lecturer in fashion and textiles at Falmouth University. Pussy bow blouses are common for Harris, one of which she wore with a white pantsuit during her first speech as the first female vice president in history. Her monochromatic white ensemble was a reference to the white uniform of the suffragettes who fought for the right to vote just over a century ago. Wearing white to honor these women has become a trend for many female politicians, including presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s ivory suit she wore to accept her nomination at the DNC in 2016.

All of Harris’ fashion choices are widely discussed and well documented, some of which are visible in this Marie Claire article displaying every outfit Harris has worn on the campaign trail, while this blog lists the designers and price of items Harris has worn.

Traditionally presidents, and male politicians in general, wear plain black, gray and navy suits as a sort of uniform rather than a form of self-expression. This plainness is often offset by politicians’ wives, especially by the many fashionable first ladies. Kamala Harris, however, is breaking this tradition, and paving her own path, both in politics and in fashion.