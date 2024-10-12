How We Do Fall: Celebrations From All Around The World

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While St Andrews can sometimes feel like this isolated little town somewhere on the coast of Scotland, our unique and diverse student population actually allows us to appreciate cultures from all around the world right outside our doorsteps. Cultural societies aim to bring bits of traditions from their homes and spread the love for their country and culture across the town. Why not spice up your fall semester and explore the world by experiencing new cultures without ever leaving St Andrews? To inspire you to explore traditions of the world right here, here are four fall traditions to celebrate during the upcoming season.

Loy Krathong

Starting off this list with one of the biggest festivities in Thailand, Loy Krathong is a celebration dedicated to paying gratitude to the Goddess of Water and other sacred beings, for providing water and fertile soil. Held on the full moon night of the twelfth month of the Thai lunar calendar (this year falling on the 15th of November), many people build little floating baskets made of slices of banana tree trunks, “Krathongs.” These baskets are often filled with lanterns, flowers, and candles, and whole towns gather at river banks to let them float on the water and send them off with a wish. While the celebration is dedicated to the Gods, many use it as a way to spend valuable time with family and friends and enjoy the beautiful scenery of thousands of lanterns and candles floating on the water. If this tradition sounds intriguing and you would like to make your own little “Krathong” or lantern, keep up with the Thai Society for upcoming events around Loy Krathong and get to know this beautiful celebration.

Diwali

If you are ever in need of some light during the colder months in St Andrews, look no further than the Hindu festival of lights “Diwali.” Traditionally, it symbolizes the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance” and many light rows of traditional oil lamps (diyas) in front of their houses to symbolize the end of darkness. Celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, this year the fest spans over five days from October 29th to November 3rd, with traditions varying between regions and faiths. While some like to give their friends and family fireworks and sweets, others believe that gambling on Diwali night will make for a prosperous year. To experience this vibrant diverse celebration in our little town, keep an eye on IndiaSoc and upcoming Diwali-themed events and learn from your fellow students and friends about this exciting tradition.

Oktoberfest

As a German, one of the first things that came to my mind when thinking about fall traditions is, of course, the annual Oktoberfest or “Wiesn,” which, ironically, mainly runs during September. Attracting over 7 million people to the city of Munich each year, the Fest is dedicated to celebrating great beer and Bavarian culture. People like to dress up in “Tracht,” traditional Bavarian clothing, with most attendees opting for Dirndl or Lederhosen. If drinking loads of beer, listening to German music and dancing on tables sounds like a perfect day, this might just be the fall tradition for you. And don’t worry if you missed out on the real Oktoberfest this year. Since 2005, an annual charity Oktoberfest has been held in St Andrews around March to bring this tradition to Scotland and share a passion for beer and Bavarian culture. If you are too eager to appreciate some beer to wait until the spring, maybe give the new Beer Society a go.

Dia de los Muertos

Honor the dead in true Mexican fashion on “Dia de los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead.” On the 1st and 2nd of November, Mexican families use this time as a joyful occasion to express their love for the deceased and spend valuable time with family and friends. One of the biggest traditions of this holiday is making an “ofrenda,” an altar dedicated to your deceased loved ones. These are decorated with flowers, pictures, colorful skulls, favorite foods and other personal items. During the celebration, colorful parades with vibrant costumes and skull makeup are held all over Latin America. “Dia de los Muertos” is such a unique and beautiful tradition, it is absolutely worthwhile experiencing it yourself. Keep up with the Hispanic society to learn more and maybe even experience a “Day of the Dead” celebration yourself.