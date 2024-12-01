The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is a classic American tradition dedicated to food, friends, and gratitude. But studying at St Andrew’s makes it strange not to have a day dedicated to turkey and pie. That’s where Friendsgiving comes in as a casual, fun way to recreate the day with friends, no matter where you are in the world.

This year, I decided to introduce my UK friends to the best holiday by hosting a Friendsgiving dinner. It was a mix of American traditions, British inspiration, and laughter. Here’s how I planned it, what worked, and why it was one of the most memorable nights of the year.

Setting the Scene: Decorations and Invitations

Every holiday is complete with decorations, and I wanted the vibe of my Friendsgiving to feel festive and cosy. I ordered paper turkey plates, a “Friendsgiving” banner, and some autumnal napkins on Amazon, as Tesco wasn’t exactly bursting with Thanksgiving-themed décor. These small touches turned my student flat into a warm, welcoming space.

The planning started with cute Canva invites I sent to all my friends. I also created a Google spreadsheet for potluck food assignments because I didn’t want five people bringing mashed potatoes and no dessert.

The Dinner

Cooking for Friendsgiving in a flat kitchen is an experience. I tackled the main dish, roast chicken, because the turkey was too big (and intimidating) to handle in a student-sized oven. I also made stuffing and pumpkin pie. Finding canned pumpkin in Fife was impossible, so I had to Amazon Prime it from the US.

One of the best parts of Friendsgiving is the potluck-style meal. My friends brought a mix of classic American sides and dishes with a UK twist. We had mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, roasted parsnips, and even creative experiments like Brussels sprouts with bacon. It was a delicious fusion of two food cultures, and sharing our traditions added a layer of meaning to the night.

White Elephant Game

After we stuffed ourselves with food, it was time for some entertainment. I introduced my friends to a beloved family tradition: the White Elephant gift exchange. The rules are simple: everyone brings a wrapped gift worth around £10 and places it in a pile. Players take turns choosing a gift or “stealing” one already opened.

Quick Tips for Hosting Friendsgiving Abroad

If you’re an American in St Andrews and want to host your own Friendsgiving, here are some tips to make it smooth and enjoyable:

Plan Ahead: Ingredients like pumpkin pie filling, marshmallows, and cranberry sauce can be difficult to find in Tesco or Morrisons. Give yourself time to order them online or find substitutes. Keep It Simple: A small kitchen isn’t ideal for gourmet cooking. Stick to dishes you’re comfortable making, and let your friends bring lots of sides or desserts. Celebrate the Blend: Encourage your friends to add their cultural flair to the meal. Mixing traditions makes it an even richer experience. Decorate Thoughtfully: A few small, themed decorations can transform your space. Think banners, fairy lights, and festive tableware. Relax and Have Fun: Friendsgiving isn’t about perfection, it’s about gratitude and connection. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Why Friendsgiving Matters

For me, Friendsgiving wasn’t just about the food or the games; it was about creating a sense of home while being far away. Sharing Thanksgiving with my friends allowed me to bring a little piece of America to Scotland and, in return, experience their traditions.