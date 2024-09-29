How to Have A Meg Ryan Fall: St Andrew’s Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll likely find that the end of September is accompanied by a rewatch of Nora Ephron’s golden duo: When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail.

Amongst Central Park’s sea of crimson and orange hues, we find Meg Ryan – effortlessly cozy-chic, adorned in the most enviable outfits, cooped up in the most adorable apartments, and, undoubtedly, the fall fantasy of all young adult women.

But why simply stare in awe, fawning over a life that feels helplessly far away? Sure, St Andrews is no New York City, but an autumn here can be romanticized nonetheless.

Thus, without further ado, here is my guide to emulating Meg Ryan this autumn in St Andrews:

Embark on an Autumnal Walk (and Picnic?):

One of my absolute favorite autumnal St Andrews walks is Lade Braes. As a New England girl who desperately misses the falls spent back home, with apple cider donuts, corn mazes, and the iconic changing of the leaves, I find walking Lade Braes to be the greatest nostalgia ignitor.

In early autumn, Lade Braes boasts a magical assortment of red and gold, and is the perfect place for a solo stroll (with autumnal jazz music playing on your airpods), a walk with friends, or even a picnic location! Towards the end of Lade Braes you’ll find a large hill with trees dotted around the top, and I can attest that this is the perfect reading and picnic spot in St Andrews – completely uninterrupted and serene.

Bookshops, Coffee shops, Farm shops, Oh My:

Central to You’ve Got Mail is the divide between the big corporation and the little Shop Around the Corner (both literally and figuratively). Thus, in the spirit of Kathleen Kelley, I urge you to spend time loitering around the independent stores in St Andrews: buy a cozy read in Toppings, pick out some autumnal decor in Embrace Life, grab a coffee from Spoiled or Palompo’s (or, if you can’t resist, lose the battle and run to Starbucks for a PSL… even Kathleen finds herself there). And try embarking on a trip to Balgove with friends! The Balgove farm shop is incredibly cozy, and is a wonderful autumnal lunch stop.

Book Club and Red Wine:

You likely didn’t know that St Andrews Wine Company hosts a monthly wine and book club. This is perhaps the most wholesome community event ever, and I want nothing more than to partake. But, if you find the time doesn’t work for you, or don’t want another commitment, I suggest you host a mini book or film club with your friends. Share a bottle of red, bake some banana bread, and discuss!

Making your Space Cozy:

Whilst candles don’t necessarily feature in these iconic films, I can imagine Meg Ryan’s characters would fawn over Diptyque, Jo Malone, and the White Company. Splurge on a quality candle to enhance your space, and accompany it with festive decor, or a carved pumpkin! As Kathleen Kelly suggests with her feverish bookshop accouterments, decorations are key.

And when deadlines pile, and the time for autumnal romanticism feels long gone, simply throw on a chic black turtleneck or cozy sweater, play the When Harry Met Sally Soundtrack, and strut to the library. You got this!