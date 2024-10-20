The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Last week, I had a revelation. Walking down North Street at noon for my 10 am, I smell something in the air. Sniff. It’s Aussie Miracle Curls, and it’s all around me. Why can I sniff out this frizz-taming cream like a bloodhound? It’s a popular hair product for girls with curly hair, and St Andrews has a high population of curly girls for such a small town.

So, bracing for the rainy weather—which I anticipate accompanied by the “Jaws” theme playing in my head—here’s a week in the life of my hair hacks and gaffes.

Starting the week straight

On Monday, I wake up with determination, accompanying a fresh new week. My bed is made, and there’s only one tank top inside out on my floor (these will accumulate at an alarming rate over the week). So I break out the straightener. It crackles as it heats up, like some magical creature, and voila—long, sleek hair.

Leaving my flat, there’s a new pep in my step. It’s the feeling of straight hair swishing across my neck. It’s addictive, some say. I take my new hair out on a walk to Spoiled, Boots, and the library. We have three good hours together before the “Jaws” music plays. Dunn-dunn. Dunn-dunn. It starts to drizzle. I don’t use an umbrella. I will lose it within the hour or open it indoors and wind up with even worse luck. If the rain wants me, it gets me. The downpour begins. My hair springs up like corkscrews. And just like that, it’s a wavy day.

Wavy Wednesday: a Recipe

Shampoo, preferably Maui Moisture. If you have nails, now’s the time for a heavy-duty scalp massage. Condition: Maui Moisture again. What can I say? I’m a loyal customer. Detangle the damage done by the Scottish wind. Shea Moisture Leave-In Conditioner. This smells so good. Scrunch! Air dry, please. Your hair will thank you.

Friday Frizz

Friday’s bedhead is one for the books. My gung-ho attitude toward hairstyling fizzled on Wednesday and was fried by Friday. It’s hard work; my arms hurt from brushing out tangles, and—sniff— I think my hair managed to soak up some tequila. The devil on my shoulder says I should get my hair chemically straightened. It would be less work, surely.

The Sunday Question

There’s nothing better than a lazy Sunday in your flat. Light a candle, play some Nancy Meyers movie soundtracks with plenty of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra and fold your laundry.

Why not put in a hair mask while you run through your list of chores? My favourite is the Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Mask. According to a 2015 study, rosemary benefits hair growth. After a year of using rosemary oil, I agree.

My Advice

Sunglasses make the best headbands, dry shampoo helps with volume, and when it rains you can wrap your hair like a babushka to stay weatherproof.

I have a lot of hair, which can come with a lot of hair mishaps. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t trade my curly hair for anything. Seeing all the curly heads walking down North Street has encouraged me to put down the straightener. I’m channelling Carrie Bradshaw. Maybe she didn’t always make the best decisions, but she sure had amazing curls while doing it.