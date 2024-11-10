Get Your Boots On!: Welly Ball 2024 Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Three years. Three pairs of wellies. Three different tickets.

I have been a loyal attendee of Welly Ball since my first year at the University of St Andrews. Every year I have one way or another ended up slipping on some welly boots, which not once have been mine, and being dragged by my friends to Falside Mill for a night to (try) to remember.

Throughout the years, I have become increasingly fond of this unique St Andrews event. From my first year, when all my friends gathered devices in hand around my DRA kitchen table praying to get tickets to the afterparty. To my second year begging Her Campus for the holy press pass, only to end up being my flatmate’s plus one at the Saints clay shooting table. And now, in my third year, when I finally experienced the excitement of entering the terrifying dinner ballot and the adrenaline rush of the “you have been successful” email. Who knew four words could mean so much?

Hence, after trying all four possible ways of attending Welly Ball, without being a committee member or a waiter (let’s leave that one for fourth year), I feel well equipped to give you my review of Welly 2024, with some words of wisdom to make the most out of your experience.

The Before is More Important than the After

One thing I learnt the hard way during my first year at Welly was that it’s often a fight to get to the bar. Welly, after all, hosts multiple clay shooting university teams plus all the eager St Andrews attendees, of which the majority will be packed tightly around the bar at some point during the night. Moreover, drinks tend to be eye watering. After all, it is a St Andrews event. Hence, if you want to avoid a long queue at the bar and waking up to an empty bank account, definitely enjoy some drinks beforehand.

The best way to do this is by getting ready with friends. If you are anything like me and take ages to prepare but still want to get in the mood, gather your friends a few hours before you have to get on the bus, play some music, lay out some snacks (you will need the energy – trust me) and start sipping whilst you do your makeup.

This year I met up with friends two hours before and it was perfect. It gave us the chance to help each other get ready, catch up after reading week and take some cute photos on our digital cameras. It was a great way to get each other excited about Welly and avoid the daunting prospect of arriving at the bus queue alone.

Another great tip is never to get the last bus there. Aim to be there for the second round. At the end of the day, we all know you will end up being later than expected, especially if you are hanging out with your friends before, so take this into account when planning your pres.

Welly Ball 2024 Dinner

Now, the question you’ve all been waiting for the answer to: is the dinner ticket worth it? Absolutely.

I really wanted to be one of those St Andrews snobs who looked down on ball dinners, but Welly 2024 did an admirably good job.

The vibes were immaculate. We were greeted with canned cocktails, which, to my surprise, were… kind of good! Then we were led to the main bar where our table numbers were beautifully laid out on a wooden board. The tables were equally as aesthetically laid withlavender, fairy lights and adorable rustic decorations which aligned with the venue. Likewise, the food, albeit not a Michelin-star quality, was surprisingly nourishing. There were options for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, and a varied assortment of different wines.

On top of this, the acoustic duo serenading us throughout the dinner knew exactly what they were doing. From the Cranberries “Linger” to Taylor Swift bangers, the dinner felt like an immersive karaoke experience. In between bites, we squeezed in some dance moves and even more photos, cheering our waiters on as they served us our mains.

The Afterparty

With high spirits, we made our way onto the dance floor, running into a million other friends in the process. After all, the beauty of our small town is being able to arrive at an event with ten people only to end up spending it with 20 more.

We watched the fireworks and made new acquaintances. We observed the unique outfits: plaid, sparkles, fur, you name it! And like Cinderella at midnight, I found myself in my carriage (the bus) back home. First year me would be so disappointed. But my key piece of advice is to always listen to your body. If you are tired, don’t fight it and don’t force yourself to carry on drinking. You will always have better memories if you don’t feel like you have been run over the morning after.

Overall, Welly Ball 2024 may be my favourite yet. Whether it was due to the dinner, my growing fondness for the event or because the organisation and work behind the scenes truly shone through, it all combined for a perfect night. So, if you are on the fence next year, don’t even hesitate. I know I’ll definitely see you there!