From Loathing to Loving: A Guide to Falling back in Love with Reading

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

As our doors have long closed on Autumn, Winter is now in full spirit, with fairy lights adorning Market Street and Christmas trees in flat kitchens. The long-awaited Christmas break nears and along with it comes six weeks of no academics, and simultaneously, the perfect time to pick up a book. During term time, it can be almost impossible to find time to read for pleasure without feeling guilty for not spending the time reading academic books in their place. As an English student myself, I find myself unable to read for leisure when all I can think about is the book I should be reading for my looming tutorials.

Admittedly, after coming to university I’ve spent too much time on social media as my form of leisure. Subconsciously, I associate books with university academics so any time I’m reading for fun I can’t help but think I should spend this energy on academic readings for my next essay instead. So, I’ve curated books across different genres and tips that have helped me stay on top of reading, and kept it enjoyable!

Reading on a Kindle

Almost every reader can agree that reading on a Kindle makes reading much faster, and more portable. Whilst there is a certain charm that comes with reading a physical book, reading on a kindle eliminates the ends of sentences getting lost in the shadows of a spine or being outright unreadable on a sunny day at the beach. It also spares your shoulders of the unnecessary weight of an 800 page book. By reading on a kindle, you’re no longer fixated on the constant element of visual progress as you watch your bookmark inch forward. Instead you can read without feeling guilty for your amount of progress – which often results in reading more.

Finding the right books and organisation

So much of my disdain towards reading stems from its association with school and the pressure of academics. When telling people I was studying English at university, I can’t count the number of times where the response was something along the lines of, “I don’t think I’ve even read a book since school.” It’s no surprise that many people struggle to enjoy reading when their main experience with it involves trudging through a set text for an English exam. But outside of academics, reading has the power to be a personal escape. I find that compiling a ‘to-be-read’ pile also helps to reclaim reading as something personal and enjoyable, as it creates a list of specific interests out of millions of books. As well as this, instead of reading books a school syllabus tells you what to read, take the time to learn what corners of literature interests you. For example, think about what genre of movies or shows you enjoy and what this means for the types of books you would enjoy reading. As a start, I’ve compiled some of my favourite binge-worthy series and standalones to read this coming season.

The following books are not only easy to read, but difficult to put down. From literary fiction, to romance and timeless classics, there is something for everyone. Each recommendation has been on my five star reading list, paired alongside my favourite quotes from them that capture the essence of their story. Whether you’re searching for a new favourtie, an emotional read, or just a page-turner, these books are sure to keep you busy this festive season.

The Magnolia Parks Series by Jenna Hastings – “I’ll wear it like a badge of honour forever that he loved me first, that he loved me at all. Have you had a love like that?”

Gossip Girl set in London is the best way I can think to introduce The Magnolia Parks series. The (unfinished) seven-book series follows the dysfunctional relationship between star-crossed lovers BJ Ballentine and “mildly neurotic London socialite” it-girl, Magnolia Parks, alongside the unlikely romance between Daisy Haites and emotionally unavailable Christian Hemmes. Each character is painfully authentic, as Hastings doesn’t shy away from emphasising the vulnerability that comes with putting your heart on the line. Its contemporary yet timeless writing style is what stood out to me and for romance readers looking to follow a tight knit group of friends as they navigate the struggles of love, grief and friendship drama – all while being in the public eye – Magnolia Parks is the perfect read.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë – “…he’s more myself than I am. Whatever souls are made of, his and mine are the same”

While classics can seem daunting, Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is the perfect way to ease into Victorian literature. As Brontë interweaves the Gothic and supernatural with realism, we follow the passionate and complex relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine. Through their relationship, Brontë explores the destructive nature of love, forcing readers to question the limits of humanity and the impact societal structures have on our lives. With elements of the Gothic and its brooding, windswept Yorkshire setting, it’s the perfect read for a winter day.

Set in a quaint English boarding school, Never Let Me Go recounts the childhoods of friends, Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth as the haunting truth behind their school as their upbringing unfolds in front of them in ways they could never imagine. Bound together by love, jealousy, and a common fate that they can’t outrun, the trio grapples with matters of dystopia, identity and humanity. Above all, the book is about a longing for connection in a world that denies it.

I hope these tips and recommendations can help you unwind this Christmas with a book you can truly enjoy. Whether it’s a quiet evening by a fire or a moment of peace amongst the festive mayhem, take the time to escape into a story and rediscover the simple joy of reading as the season unfolds at its own pace.