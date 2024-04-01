France adopts abortion rights into the Constitution: What does this mean for women worldwide?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of 4 March 2024, in concession with International Women’s Day, France made history by adding an amendment to their constitution guaranteeing women the right to abortion. While many countries allude to the right of abortion within their constitutions, or mention abortion within specific circumstances, France’s amendment makes it the first country in the world to explicitly include the right to abortion in its constitution. France first mentioned the right to abortion in a temporary law put in place in 1975, which was renewed four years later. A call to revise France’s 1958 constitution makes this the 25th amendment to modern France’s founding document, the first amendment since 2008. The amendment passed with a 780-72 vote in favor of it, allowing the change to be adopted with ease. Reflecting this majority support for the right to abortion, over 80% of French people are said to back the fact that abortion is legal.

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, vowed to protect the right to abortion more fiercely, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case in 2022, which gave individual states the power to decide upon the legality of abortion. In French legislation’s introduction on March 4, a statement was made saying the example of the US demonstrates how cherished and established rights can easily be diminished. Macron stated he “will not rest” until women all across Europe are guaranteed the same protection of this right, even declaring that the right to terminate a pregnancy must be included in the European Union’s Charter of Fundamental Rights. Although Macron’s declaration to fight for our rights is inspiring, what will it really bring to women across the world?

Having the French president in the fight for the right to abortion is infinitely more helpful than not. Nonetheless, his promise to extend these rights to the EU charter permanently poses a challenge. Although many countries within the EU have legalized abortion, complete unanimity is far from sight, as some countries continue to impose intense restrictions on women wanting to terminate a pregnancy. Deep division over abortion rights remains almost everywhere, seen in EU countries such as Malta and Poland, who both have very specific situations in which abortions are allowed. Just last year, Malta decided to back down on a bill that would have allowed the termination of pregnancy when the mother’s health was at serious risk, pivoting instead to stating that abortions would be allowed only when the mother’s life is in danger. Similarly, in 2020, a court ruling in Poland led to a “near-total” ban on abortions in the country, resulting in the fall of abortions from 1,000 in 2020 to 161 in 2022. Not only do some European countries lie towards anti-abortion measures, the Vatican made a statement of disagreement following France’s new amendment, stating “there can be no ‘right’ to take a human life”. This public statement made by the Vatican echoed concerns raised by French Catholic bishops, as well as others worldwide who hold anti-abortion sentiments.

Although opposition to abortion rights remains, this new French amendment should inspire hope for women all over the world. One of the leaders of the Polish Women’s Strike, Marta Lempart, said that this action of the French vote was “crucial”, as it gives hope that the future will bring abortion into discussion at the European, and even international level. Many believe that the lack of abortion rights so far on behalf of the EU is more due to a lack of political will than anything else, so there is a new hope that this decision on behalf of France will produce a flame of motivation for womens’ rights.

As we applaud France for formally committing this right to their constitution and bringing about a huge step towards reproductive and women’s rights, we must keep this newfound hope and continue to fight for greater change for all women. In order to protect women and the power to make their own choices in regards to their bodies, the push for abortion rights must continue globally, hoping to inspire other countries to fall suit with France and Macron’s promise to protect this right to abortion.