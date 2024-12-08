Five Albums to Help You Get Through the December Exam Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that classes are over and winter break feels tantalizingly close, the final push to get through exams can seem incredibly daunting. Endless hours of revision on dark winter days can feel overwhelming and foreboding. Amid all the stress and cold, a good album is a sure way to revitalize you, whether you need motivation in the morning, an energy boost in the middle of the day, or a chance to relax by the time evening comes. Here are five albums getting me through these last few weeks of the semester.

Blue – Joni Mitchell

Blue, by Joni Mitchell, is the perfect collection of chill songs to help you relax after a stressful day and upbeat songs to help keep you going when you just want to collapse in bed. When listening to this album, it’s comforting to know that however stressful my life may feel, it’s nowhere near as chaotic as Joni’s. “River” is an often overlooked holiday ballad, so it’s perfect for this time of year. But fair warning, this song has a more melancholy holiday tone rather than a jolly vibe. It’s pretty mellow, and I find it one of the best songs to end my day. However, I also love listening to songs like “California” or “This Flight Tonight” to start my morning with some good energy and to have a catchy song stick with me for the rest of the day.

Rumors – Fleetwood Mac

Rumors is a classic for a reason: it is filled with timeless hits. Fleetwood Mac created the perfect soundtrack to keep you going through a long day. In particular, “Don’t Stop” feels like a fitting anthem when you reach the point where studying any further feels nearly impossible. This album also provides ample opportunities, from “The Chain” to “Silver Springs,” for a bit of singing or dancing break if you need it to break up the monotony of lecture review (although maybe save this sort of break for your flat, I’m not encouraging this sort of break if you’re studying on one of the library’s silent floors).

Evermore – Taylor Swift

This album just feels like the quintessential winter album to me. Every track fills me with a sense of coziness that comforts me even during the most stressful nights. Songs like “‘tis the damn season” may continue Blue’s legacy of phenomenal but heartbreaking holiday songs. Tracks like “happiness” and “cowboy like me” are on my study playlist, but ultimately, I listen to this album most often as I unwind after a long day of pouring over study notes and braving the winter chills.

The Nutcracker – Tchaikovsky

A holiday-inspired pick for this list is a necessary inclusion. The holiday magic of The Nutcracker’s soundtrack helps keep me going by reminding me that break is just around the corner. Additionally, the songs from this album are surprisingly amazing study music. This is my go-to album when I desperately need to focus and get my work done. You’d be shocked by how much the waltz of the sugar plum fairy helps me lock-in.

Vampire Weekend – Vampire Weekend

This album encapsulates many parts of the uni experience, including the stressful moments. “Oxford Comma” particularly speaks to the feelings of academic exhaustion and provides a catchy outlet for the overwhelming stress that might accumulate in these final weeks. While the building energy in “Walcott” might be too distracting for studying, it’s the perfect energy boost to listen to during a study break.

Hopefully, some of these music recommendations can bring you some rejuvenating energy to get you through the last few weeks of the semester. Whatever methods you choose to make it through any end-of-term stress, I hope everyone finds ways to take care of themselves as they approach this final stretch before a well-deserved break!