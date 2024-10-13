Fall Film and Food Pairings for a Cosy Night In

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the weather’s getting chillier by the day and the deadline exhaustion is setting in, sometimes the only cure is to settle in on the couch under some warm blankets, prep some delicious food, and turn on a movie. If having to put on jeans and brave the cold for a night out is sounding like too much right now, these are my suggestions for what to watch and eat on a cosy night in.

Ella Enchanted

This movie may be turning 20 this year, but in my opinion it’s a timeless classic. Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy singing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” is one of the greatest endings to a film in cinematic history. This is the perfect funny, nostalgic, and stylish movie for a girls night in. With this movie you have to be prepared to sing along at a moment’s notice, so I suggest putting together a classic grazing cheese board to share over a glass of wine with the girls. Additionally, with a cheese board you could be eating at one of the movie’s mediaeval banquets, so you can feel totally immersed as you enjoy Ella’s quest to break her curse.

The Fantastic Mr. Fox

This might just be the quintessential fall movie pick, and while I’m aware it’s a basic choice, no cosy fall film list is complete without it. Additionally, this movie is filled with food centred plotlines and visuals, so it seemed like a clear winner when I was putting together this list. All three of the villainous farmers have foods associated with them, but unless boiled chicken or goose-liver filled doughnuts are your thing, my recommendation would be taking inspiration from farmer Bean’s cider obsession. Mrs Bean’s nutmeg ginger apple snaps also make an appearance and despite being stop-motion animated, they still look delicious. So, if you are in the mood to bake on your cosy night in, I think a warm plate of these cookies paired with a glass of cider would be the perfect thing to settle in with before watching this fall classic.

You’ve Got Mail

You can’t go wrong watching a Meg Ryan rom-com, especially when she’s in a rivals-to-lovers story opposite Tom Hanks. While I was more than a little tempted to choose When Harry Met Sally, with its undeniably iconic sweaters, I think You’ve Got Mail really wraps you up in its autumn New York atmosphere. There are a surprising amount of food related scenes in this movie. In one of the earlier scenes of the film, Meg Ryan enjoys a classic sandwich and iced tea, which inspired my simple pick for this food and film pairing. I think a warm sandwich is the perfect low effort comfort food to keep you company as you watch Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox fall in love.

Hopefully, whatever film and food combo you choose to enjoy during your nights-in this fall will help you relax, unwind, and enjoy the season!