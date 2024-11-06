ELECTION RESULTS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

A historic night draws to a close as Donald Trump secures a return to the White House. With a decisive victory in Wisconsin pushing him past the critical 270 electoral vote threshold, Trump’s political comeback is now complete.

Trump’s path to victory ran through several former Biden states. Georgia, Michigan, and the vital swing state of Pennsylvania all flipped red. His momentum carried through to the Senate, where Republicans have secured a majority, setting the stage for potential sweeping legislative changes. The House of Representatives remains in play, with dozens of races still uncalled. Early projections suggest Republicans could expand their previous House majority by several seats.

Harris maintained strong support among several key voting blocs, securing 54% of women voters nationwide. While this closely tracked with Biden’s 2020 performance of 57% among women, it wasn’t enough to overcome Trump’s gains in other areas. The Vice President performed well in urban centers, including major cities like Madison and Milwaukee, but struggled to match Democratic turnout from previous elections in crucial battleground states.

In a speech delivered to supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Trump claimed he had earned “an unprecedented and powerful mandate.” This historic second term makes him the first president since Grover Cleveland to win non-consecutive presidential elections.

Attention now turns to the transition period, with the formal transfer of power scheduled for January 2025. As state officials begin certifying their final results, both the outgoing and incoming administrations will begin the process of ensuring a smooth handover of executive authority.

Thanks for tuning in to Her Campus’s election coverage from across the pond!