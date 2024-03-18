CATWALK: Empowering Fashion and Charity in St Andrews

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

CATWALK is a charity fashion show in St Andrews founded and run by students from the University of St Andrews. Every March, they host their annual fashion show while donating 100% of their proceeds to the student’s chosen charities. Their 3 charities this year were Emergency UK, The Wave Project, and Smart Works. Since its establishment, CATWALK has successfully raised over £45,000. I had the pleasure of attending their show Aurora and speaking with model Sophie Ekman about her experience walking in the show!

The show this year took place at one of the university’s largest venues, Younger Hall. The show opened at 8 pm and lasted two and a half hours with two intermissions. The dress code was “Aurora” with an emphasis on night and day. From short dresses to gowns, students came to the venue with a mix of styles, each contributing to the vibrant designs of fashion on display. Younger Hall was transformed into a stage with a standing space in front for all the students watching.

The first part of the show, leading up to the first intermission, was “day” themed and was full of different clothing pieces with bright neon and colourful patterns. These colours were displayed on vibrant crochet pieces, floral floor-length dresses and even swimwear. Vibrant lights illuminated the entire performance space, casting different colours that playfully accentuated the show. Following the intermission, the show transitioned seamlessly into an array of nighttime looks, characterized by darker hues, denim accents, and materials such as leather. Later on in the show the runaway features pieces that celebrate Scotland, showcasing traditional kilts with classic Argyle patterns. Pausing occasionally from fashion, the show was scattered with dance performances on the stage, adding an extra layer of allure to the show. Throughout the evening the fashion show was captivating and I enjoyed the celebration of style, creativity, and culture. The fusion of fashion and dance added depth to the show enticing the audience from start to finish.

Sophie Ekman, a third-year student at the University of St Andrews, showcased her talents as one of the models in the CATWALK show. I asked Sophie to tell me about her experience walking in the show as well as what was her most memorable part. Sophie responded:

“My experience walking in the show was so great. I modelled for CATWALK when I was in my first year and the main thing I felt about the fashion show and the committee was that it was so inviting and it truly felt like a family. As a third year, I decided to come back and walk again and it was such a good choice because I was excited to go to rehearsals throughout the weeks leading up to the show and everyone was so inclusive and cheerful no matter if it was a dress rehearsal run through or just a quick 20-minute fashion fitting. Walking in the show really made me feel proud to be part of something that so many talented students had put so much time and resources into and being the person who got to model so many different outfits was an honor and a joy. The most memorable moment of the show for me was when all of the models gathered on the stage at the very end of the show and were joined by all of the committee members, people came out carrying flowers and bottles of champagne, and the music was loud in the crowd was cheering and it just felt like such a good moment that made everybody on stage feel like “hell yeah we did that”. Such an amazing experience and I’m so happy to be a part of it!”

Aside from its great show, CATWALK shines for two main reasons. First, it’s the only fashion show in town that is non-profit where every penny earned goes straight to charity. Second, it’s one of the most budget-friendly fashion events in St Andrews, offering tickets starting at £27. Show fashion shows in St Andrews have pricey tickets starting at above £65 that many students struggle to afford. CALWAK remains a more accessible fashion experience catering to more students. Their commitment to affordability and philanthropy makes CATWALK a gem in the St Andrews fashion scene as it offers an impactful platform for both students and charitable causes. Overall, CATWALK is more than just a fashion show; it’s a space for creativity, community, and social change. CATWALK continues to evolve and inspire, serving as a great example of how fashion can be a force for positive change.