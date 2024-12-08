Books, Booze, and Brews: Mistletoe to Midnight, stories for the season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the 2024 season comes to a close, why not end the year with a bang! Whether you are looking for a book to add to your reading list for next year or the final story to wrap up this year’s Goodreads reading challenge, these books are for you. A blend of seasoned classics and gripping stories, these novels will impress both long time readers and those who are just trying to get into the world of literature. Maybe some of these stories will inspire you to prioritize reading in your 2025 New Year’s resolutions list.

Christmas Book Pairing Recommendations

Want to get into the Christmas Spirit? After a long semester it is often hard to put away the textbooks and enjoy your time away from St. A. But the holiday season should be a time for cozy moments, twinkling lights, and stories that warm the heart. I have compiled a few recommendations that are sure to immerse you in the holiday season and make anyone feel the bittersweet nostalgia Christmas time often brings. Here’s a list of festive reads to inspire, entertain, and enchant during this most wonderful time of the year.

A Christmas Carol: Charles Dickens

A Christmas Classic, this Dickens novel embodies the Christmas Spirit. Imagine sitting by a newly lit Christmas tree, vintage carols on the speaker and cold snow falling outside, beautifully observed from the warmth of your couch. Adding A Christmas Carol to the equation is a perfect way to elevate the holiday spirit.

Drink: Mulled Wine

I don’t know about everyone else, but I think nothing makes St Andrews feel more like Christmas time than running to the Central to get a nice mulled wine after a long day of studying. But sometimes, when the air is cold and the sky dark, all I want to do is curl up on my couch and pick up a good book instead. So why not bring the season to your own home! An easy recipe to follow, mulled wine embodies the vintage holiday feel of A Christmas Carol.

Tea: Mulled Tea

Do you want something similar to mulled wine without the alcohol?? A Mulled Tea is the perfect twist on this seasonal beverage. I recently attended a Christmas dinner where two of my friends opted for this mulled tea rather than wine and it was the most refreshing drink. The calming, warm flavours are sure to warm you up while you tackle this Dickens classic.

Famed for its Ballet Rendition, The Nutcracker is a holiday must. Queue up Tchaikovsky’s classical album and follow Clara through the world of mice, soldiers, fairies and of course, Nutcrackers. This is another classic story that everyone grew up hearing throughout the holiday season but very few read. I first read the Nutcracker last year on my flight home from semester one finals. When I arrived home, curling up by the fireplace with this book was a perfect way to end the semester and enter into the holiday spirit.

Drink: The Sugar Plum Fairy Martini

This beautifully delicious Martini is sure to get you into the holiday mood. Amaretto is such a Christmas staple blended with cranberry and ginger flavours to give it a warm sweet taste. I personally recommend garnishing the cocktail with sugared cranberries to add an extra touch of magic, creating the illusion that the cranberries are coated in a light snow.

Tea: Chestnut Dragon Well Tea

A single lyrical phrase embodied Chestnut as a flavour of the season. Nat King Cole set the scene perfectly in A Christmas Song, singing “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” This Chestnut Tea is sure to taste as good as this song sounds. A delicious blend, this tea is sure to calm you down and warm you up as you sit and read this classical story.

Happy New Year!

I want to look beyond Christmas and focus on the turn of the new year. I don’t know about you, but one of my new year’s resolutions is to focus more on reading for fun. Often, as university students, we get so bundled up in academic reading that by the time I’m lying in bed about to go to sleep, winding down with a good book feels a bit irresponsible. I admittingly fall into the trap of believing if I am reading during the semester it needs to be academic. But this is wildly untrue. So, one of my goals this year is to prioritize my pleasure reading at the end of a long day. Hopefully some of the books on this list may inspire you too!

The Great Gatsby: F. Scott. Fitzgerald

This is my go to re-read during the week between Christmas and New Years Eve. Although not directly set during the Holiday season, the extravagant festivities pair with the sparkling lights and champagne towers of New Years Eve. This is also one of the first classics I ever read and it re-ignited my love of reading. I believe it is a perfect novel to kick-start your 2025 reading list.

Drink: Champagne

I think Champagne is the no-brainer pairing for Fitzgerald’s classic. The story itself is filled with Champagne towers and roaring 20s extravaganzas. Admittingly, I am not an expert with this drink, as it is not a university student’s staple, but why not treat yourself during the holiday season with a bit of bubbly and this fantastic novel. I recently bought this champagne for a secret santa and it was a definite crowd pleaser!

Tea: Sparkling Pomegranate Green Tea

This drink is not only fun to make but is also a delicious mocktail. Brew your favourite green tea and mix it with pomegranate juice and a bit of tonic or sparkling water. Then, garnish with mint leaves and pomegranate seeds. Pour it into your favourite champagne glass and be prepared to toast to the New Year with this festive drink!

Anna Karenina: Leo Tolstoy

For my more ambitious readers, why not start this new year with a bit of a literary challenge. Anna Karenina not only checks off a wintery aesthetic but also challenges the reader with a long, emotional roller coaster of a novel. Because of the long nights and colder weather, winter is the perfect season to start a project like this. Curl up at night with a drink in your hand and dedicate this winter season to tackling this beautiful story.

Drink: White Russian

It wouldn’t be a holiday cocktail list without including Baileys. A twist on the classic Black Russian, the White Russian adds this Baileys cream to incorporate a festive touch. It is not only a simple cocktail to make but it tastes delicious and warms you during the cold months.

Tea: Apple and Cinnamon Tea

You can never go wrong with an Apple and Cinnamon blend during the cold months. A warming combination, these two flavours create a magical taste that helps calm you during the long nights. It also isn’t too strong a drink so you can have it every night while reading this long story without becoming tired of the taste.

Sometimes, all it takes is a childhood classic to get you back into the love of reading. I have distinct memories of my mom reading this beautiful story to my brother and I every night before school during the winter months. It is an easy read, but a classic story to start off the new year!

Drink: Boozy Hot Chocolate

Just like C.S. Lewis’s story is a staple during the winter season, hot chocolate never fails to disappoint. I personally like to go all out with my hot chocolates, with whipped cream, ground cinnamon, and either a cinnamon stick or candy cane to top it off. Curl up in the living room with this delicious drink and start off your 2025 reading list the right way!

Tea: Spice Chai Tea

A simple classic, much like The Narnia series, Chai tea is a wonderful cinnamony drink for your winter reading. Why not add extra cinnamon on top. If I am reading in the morning, I make it a dirty Chai with a bit of coffee! The slight spice also adds a bit of uniqueness to this drink, helping to heat you up during these cold months.

Whether you are just starting your reading journey, want to fall back in love with books or are a seasoned reader, ideally some of the books on this list will help to launch your 2025 reading goals. Regardless, hopefully they add a bit of holiday cheer to your winter season. See you next year for my 2025 Books, Booze, and Brews recommendations, and I wish you Happy Holidays, a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!