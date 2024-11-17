Books, Booze, and Brews: Fantasy Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Assassins and dragons and kings, oh my! There is nothing like a fun fantasy novel to completely escape the St. Andrew’s craze into a world unlike any other. Whether you prefer something more traditional or want a fun, easy read, the fantasy genre is a simple pleaser. This week, Books, Booze, and Brews will be a curated list of fantasy books and drink pairings sure to transport you to a new world!

Throne of Glass: Sarah J. Mass

Throne of Glass is a thrilling journey into the world of assassins, rebellions and magic. Following arguably one of the greatest female main characters in the fantasy genre, Celaena Sartdothien is a witty, talented assassin who fights in the competition to become the King’s own personal assassin.

Drink: The Lucka the Nana

Fireheart-themed, this cocktail is a flaming whiskey drink that is sure to match the fiery spirit of Celaena’s character. Although I know whiskey is normally a very strong flavour, the banana liqueur and lime make it a perfect blend of fierce flavours with a lightly sweetened touch.

Tea: Smoky Lapsang Souchong

Following the same drink theme, this smoky tea reflects the fiery spirit of this novel and the characters. These brews are smoked over a pinewood fire with a punch of pine. A perfect Rowan-Aelin blend, this cocktail is sure to match the vibe of the novel.

Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin

Although widely appreciated for the HBO TV series, the novels that Game of Thrones is based on offer a more thrilling and detailed story about each beloved character. Filled with medieval politics, dragons, and white walkers, this story is sure to immerse any reader into a universe like no other.

Drink: Red Wine

You can’t go wrong with a glass of red wine to match the sophisticated atmosphere of Westrose– the fantasy realm the books take place in. The St. Andrews Wine Company has an amazing selection of different wines from every region and price point. I highly recommend the Anato Organic Bobal Tempranillo, which is a wonderful blend. If you are feeling bold, try icing the wine like they do in Game of Thrones!

Tea: Rose Tea

Thinking of the Highgarden House, a rose tea would be a wonderful addition to have while you read this story. The lightness of the drink helps to counter the darker, more sombre themes of the story itself.

Caraval: Stephenie Garber

Caraval is a high-stakes adventure where nothing is ever as it seems. Scarlett enters into the game of Caraval– a world where reality and illusions blur and new mysteries unfold after each page. It is so easy to become completely enthralled by the story, but you must remember that it is only a game.

Drink: Golden Galaxy

This drink, a Kahlua and Vanilla Vodka mix, represents the mystical nature of Caraval itself. I highly recommend adding the edible glitter—either gold or red—to really immerse yourself in the magical realm.

Tea: Earl Grey Lavender

This Earl Grey Lavender tea is strong at first, but after a few moments, you will taste the sweet, herbal lavender that makes the brew unique. Just like Caraval it is not as it first may seem.

Lord of the Rings: JRR Tolkien

The Lord of the Rings is a timeless classic that will transport you to Middle-Earth, arguably the most iconic fantasy setting ever. This Epic is a world of breathtaking beauty, ancient history, and unforgettable characters you cannot help but love.

Drink: Hot Mulled Mead

The Hot Mulled Mead offers a fresh take on an average Mead, this fun cocktail will have you thinking you are at the Prancy Pony in your living room. Especially as we move into the colder season, this mulled drink is the perfect pairing.

Tea: Japanese Sencha Tea

Tea is the drink of the Hobbits, and fresh green tea is the perfect drink one would most definitely find in the Shire. This tea is a nice rendition of traditional green tea, which I find very nice.

Fourth Wing: Rebecca Yarros

With the third book of the series on its way, now is the time to start Fourth Wing so that you will be ready to follow Violet and Xaden on their never-ending journey. A fantastic fresh story blending Divergent with A Court of Thorns of Roses and basically every trope you could have ever asked for (especially enemies to lovers).

Drink: Black Magic

A dark, mysterious cocktail, the Black Magic perfectly represents Violet Sorrengail. The punchy flavours are a remarkable twist on this martini, and bonus points if you get purple or golden glitter to add to it (a little easter egg that will make more sense after you give it a read).

Tea: Dragon-Fruit Tea

Andarna and Tarin would highly approve of these dragon teas, which are very delicious. I recommend drinking them iced, which is also super delicious.

Whether you decide on a high fantasy or a more romantic fantasy, these books are sure to brighten up your bookcase!