As Women, We’ve Lost the Election. So What’s Next? 

Faced with the results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, many women across the United States are grappling with deep anxiety and fear for their future. For many of us, waking up to the election results brought overwhelming disappointment and a renewed sense of urgency. There’s definitely a feeling of loss in the air right now, as the future of women’s rights in America is at stake. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, the stakes for women’s rights are higher than ever. As we now face the reality of a Trump presidency and a potentially completely Republican controlled-government, the future of reproductive rights hangs in the balance. Now that it is certain that presidential candidate Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, how can we, as women, continue our fight for rights under a government that seems determined to undermine our autonomy?

In her concession speech on Wednesday, November 6, Kamala Harris spoke to the heart of our struggle, urging us to “never give up the fight.” While the future may seem uncertain, and whispers of a nationwide abortion ban loom large, Harris reminded us that the fight is far from over. “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up, and as long as we keep fighting”. We cannot allow despair to dictate our actions. We will not give up our ideals in the face of adversity, whether it be our right to choose what to do with our bodies or the existence of our democracy.

With Florida voters rejecting the amendment on the ballot that would have created a constitutional right to abortion, the threat to women is increasingly evident. While Trump’s running mate and future Vice President JD Vance vows that “Trump would not impose a federal abortion ban”, leaving the power up to individual states cannot offer any more hope for women’s rights. Women across America must continue to mobilize public support and raise awareness for women’s rights. Continuing to inform the public about the consequences of abortion bans and the direct threat more restrictive policies would have on women’s health is a good next step. Increasing awareness of the real-life implications of abortion bans, as well as the effects on things such as contraceptives, birth control, and IVF, can help inform citizens moving forward.

A focus on state level activism is crucial, as reproductive rights are most likely going to be determined on a state level. Electing pro-choice candidates to local offices can create more opportunities for influence, whether through challenging restrictive laws or providing resources for women affected by them.

Donating to or volunteering with organizations that provide reproductive healthcare services, especially in areas with restrictive laws, can help women continue to receive reproductive care, no matter their situation. Participating in marches, rallies, and protests can ensure that women’s rights remain in the public eye and that lawmakers understand just how essential this fight is to women across the nation and worldwide.

The key to continuing the fight for reproductive rights in the face of a potential abortion ban lies in sustained, collective action. We, as women, cannot forget how far we’ve come and cannot lose sight of the equality we deserve. We cannot lose hope and we cannot give up. As Kamala Harris offered up more wise words in her concession speech, “only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. Let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant billion of stars, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service. Let the light guide us, even in the face of setbacks, towards the extraordinary promise of the United States of America.” This election will not define women across America, but rather encourage us to keep fighting. It is essential to ensure that the voices of us women most impacted by these laws are heard and continue to echo loud across the United States, no matter which men try to take our rights and control of our bodies away. We must remember Vice President Kamala Harris’ words as we look towards our future – “To everyone who is watching, do not despair, This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”