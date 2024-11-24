A Guide to the Perfect Holiday Crafternoon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

As the temperature decreases and the darkness increases, you’re probably looking for ways to bring some fun and festivity into your life—and what better way to do that than a crafternoon?!

To those of you who have not yet experienced a crafternoon—the delightful portmanteau for a crafting afternoon—don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. This step-by-step guide will provide you with all of the information and inspiration you need for a stellar crafternoon full of comfort, creativity, and camaraderie.

The theme of this crafternoon guide is inspired by the swiftly approaching holiday season, but you can tailor the general format to suit any fancy. Without further ado, let’s get crafty!

Step One: Ambiance

What is a crafternoon if not a culmination and cultivation of great vibes? And what are great vibes if not fire tunes and actual fire?

But seriously, at the risk of blasphemy, the importance of candles and good music in a crafternoon is arguably on par with their importance in a church service. Whether you’ve been hiding them in your dorm room all semester or have just partaken in Isle of Skye’s 40% off ‘black November’ deal—run, don’t walk—and are returning home with a full year’s supply, now is the time for those candles to be put to good use. Between their warm glow and pleasant aroma, candles provide a beautiful multisensory addition to your crafternoon.

And if we’re appealing to the eyes and the nose, we’ve also gotta hit the ears. A quality playlist is essential to keep that crafting spark alive and thriving. Whether it’s upbeat Christmas hits, charming winter classics, or some other niche holiday songs (I’m looking at you, Glee covers), turn on your speaker and sleigh-ride out those merry melodies.

Step Two: Food and Drinks

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a university student in the midst of a crafternoon, must be in want of hot chocolate. Well, Jane Austen didn’t say exactly that, but it was close enough. To keep your creative juices flowing, you need fuel, and there’s hardly a better fuel on a cold November day than a steaming mug (or two, or three) of rich, sweet hot chocolate. I suppose you could swap it out for a chai latte, or maybe some mulled wine if you’re feeling boozy, but some form of warm drink is necessary.

Crafting can be serious business, so you may want some food as well. Of course, freshly baked cookies are ideal, but any sort of comforting snack will suffice—current favourites include anything from Five Acres baked oatmeal to Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnuts. You could even hit up IJ Mellis for some solid bread and cheese if you’re wanting to go the savoury route. Regardless of your flavour profile, some easy nibbles are a yummy addition to any crafternoon.

Step Three: Crafts!

Once your mind, body, and soul are satiated, you can get to the reason for the season, the name of the game–crafting! As with many things in life, the crafternoon is far more about the journey than the destination, but obviously it doesn’t hurt to end up with some totally adorable decorations for your flat by the end.

For this holiday edition, a bulk order of pipe cleaners can provide you with endless possibilities. Working from the idea of this TikTok, you can twist red and white ones into bows and form a lovely candy cane-inspired garland for a window or wall. Another TikTok shows how you can bend green ones into Christmas trees of varying sizes, which you can sprinkle around your flat to spread the holiday vibes.

Circling back to candles, they can serve not only as vessels for light and scent, but works of art themselves–these TikToks can help you create your own holiday-themed candlesticks. Pop over to Home Improvement for the plain candlesticks, and then using either paint or melted wax, add whatever festive flair your heart desires.

A successful crafternoon should leave your heart full of joy, stomach full of cocoa, and flat full of decor. Whether you’re in need of a study break on the fly, or you want to organise a final get-together with your friends before you all part ways for winter break, a crafternoon is always a good idea. Hopefully, this guide will help you have the cosiest, cheeriest, craftiest time!