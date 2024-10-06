A Guide to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The home of golf will be opening its doors to some exceptional guests this weekend as Thursday 3rd of October marks the start of the annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Since 2001, the golf championship has brought in spectators, sports people, and celebrities to our lovely town for one extended autumn weekend.

What is the Championship?

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship consists of two competitions. The first one is the individual professional tournament, where the highest level golfers compete against each other for allocations of a 5-million-dollar prize. Following this is the team tournament, where professionals are paired up to play with famous (not necessarily for their golfing) amateurs. It is a part of the DP World Tour, also known as the PGA European Tour, which is the main professional men’s golf tour in Europe.

The Championship takes place on three golf courses: Kingsbarns Golf Links, the Carnoustie Golf Links, and, of course, the Old Course here in St Andrews. The three courses are played in order over the first three days (3rd – 5th October), after which the top 60 players in the individual tournament and the top 20 teams play the final round on the Old Course on the 6th of October.

The Championship works alongside the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation. The organisation began in 2011 and sends its proceeds to “local and international charities and other benevolent organisations.” In particular, the Foundation supports causes related to golf and St Andrews. If you are interested in learning more about the Foundation and the good work it has done, its website features many articles and inspiring stories.

Who Will Play in the Championship?

The Championship attracts golfers of various professional levels. Firstly, you have the highest tier of golfers, including some who competed in the 2024 Olympic Games, such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm. Many of these players have already arrived in St Andrews to begin practising in advance of the competition.

Then, you have some whom you may recognise from their acting careers: Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation), Michael Douglas (Fatal Attraction, Ant Man), Kathryn Newton (The Society, Lisa Frankenstein). Other celebrities include world-record surfer Kelly Slater, professional ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, and broadcaster Piers Morgan.

These amateurs are given a stroke allowance that is two-thirds of their handicap, which can be up to 18 for men and up to 24 for women. When they play alongside the professionals, their team score is the lower of the pro’s and his amateur partner’s net score “for each hole.”

In total, there will be 168 professional and 168 amateur golfers in play at the Championship. Previous winners from the past five years include Matt Fitzpatrick (2023), Ryan Fox (2022), Danny Willett (2021), Victor Perez (2020), and Lucas Bjerregaard (2019).

Fun on and off the Fairway

Outside of the actual rounds of golf, the Championship is cause for celebration and excitement throughout St Andrews. Pubs become packed with students, golf fans, and even a few celebrities (Charles Leclerc, we miss you already). As a town with no shortage of Golf shops, Old Course hats, sweatshirts, and club covers will surely be flying off the shelves. Naturally, fans of golf are already anticipating the scores and outcomes, placing bets on their favourite players. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton are expected to be the highest scoring players in the Championship.

Intrigued? The best way to find out who wins is to go! Admission to the Old Course is free for everyone on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Children, students, and the military have free access on Sunday too. Don’t delay! Get your tickets for the Dunhill today.