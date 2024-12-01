A Guide to Eating at the Edinburgh Christmas Market: What’s Worth Trying and What You Can Pass On

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a little girl I always dreamed of experiencing a magical European Christmas, one where I could suffocate myself in a scarf and walk the snowy streets illuminated with lights as far as the eye can see. In California, the holiday season was special but never felt quite as magical as the picturesque image of a European Christmas I had in my head. Now that my fingers go numb on the walk to my morning lectures and it is getting dark at 3 pm, I can admit that the romanticization got out of hand. That being said, one thing that did live up to the hype of my magical European Christmas was the Edinburgh Christmas Market. Before coming to St Andrews, the Edinburgh Christmas Market was top on my list of things I could not wait to visit and so as soon as the market opened, I grabbed some friends and opened the ScotRail app. Being the foodie that I am, I could not wait to see what the market had to offer food-wise and so I went not once…but twice in one week to try as much as I could. So, here is a review of everything I ate at the Edinburgh Christmas Market and a guide to the bites that are lip-smacking good and the ones you can leave out.

Thanksgiving Loaded Tater Tots – 7/10

One of the first food stands you see at the market is Festive Fries, an illuminated booth serving indulgent loaded fries. My friends and I tried the “Traditional One,” which consists of a bed of tater tots topped with turkey, stuffing, pigs in a blanket, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Sounds insane, I know. These tots were a banging start to the evening. They were crunchy yet soft, and the Thanksgiving flavors complemented each other beautifully. However, the cranberry sauce was way too sweet for our liking and after a few bites we were done.

French Galettes – 7/10

Still recovering from the tots, my friends and I opted for a simple pallet cleanser: French buckwheat galettes. We tried a classic cheese and herb and a banana nutella, both which were delicious. The buckwheat flavor complimented both the sweet and savory toppings and made for a simple yet comforting bite. That being said, while the galettes were good, they were nothing special and could easily be skipped for the sake of leaving room in your stomach (which my friends and I desperately needed!)

Roasted Chestnuts – 8.9/10

Hear me out. I know many of you will see the “8.9/10” next to the words “roasted chestnuts” and think I am crazy. I promise this is not rage bait, I just really love roasted chestnuts. Roasted chestnuts are not only fun to eat but they are delicious and feel authentically christmas market-y. They are messy and so finding a stable platform to eat on is crucial. At the end of the day, you either love chestnuts or you hate them so if you hate them, then pass!

German Bratwurst – 9.2/10

You can’t go to a Christmas market and not get a Bratwurst and let me tell you, at the Edinburgh Christmas Market there is no shortage of brats. I think I counted around four different stalls selling “traditional” German sausages, and my friends and I tried what looked to be the most authentic one. We opted for the classic bratwurst topped with caramelized onions and it was a hit. The brat was full of flavor and the onions on top provided the perfect salty, sweet topping.

Mac and Cheese – 8/10

Pulled towards the smell of melting cheese and caramelized shallots, my friends and I indulged in two kinds of Mac and Cheese from Mac Love. First, we tried the “Mac Love” which they describe as a traditional three cheese macaroni with crispy onions and parmesan. The mac could have come warmer but was packed with flavor and perfect for any mac and cheese lover. We also dug our forks in the “Bacon Mac,” a mac and cheese packed with bacon, parmesan, and pesto. Loaded with flavor and texture, both macs were delicious! The portions were big and definitely filling so I recommend getting a group of friends and many forks.

Strawberry Crumble – 2/10

Oof. I really wanted to like this crumble because what’s not to love about fruit and custard? Unfortunately, I left feeling disappointed and wanting more. The jam at the bottom was like eating straight sugar and the custard was a runny mess. The crumble topping tasted like nothing and was as pale as I am. Skip!

Churro – 7.3/10

Craving something warm and spiced, we indulged in biscoff churros. The churros came piping hot and covered in biscoff crumbs and chocolate sauce. Even though I only had a bite, I could tell they were super fresh and indulgent. However, they were a bit doughy and could have benefited for a little longer in the fryer.

Mini Pancakes – 6/10

We finished off the night with a plate of mini pancakes served with nutella and whipped cream. While an unbeatable combo, these pancakes were nothing special and could easily be skipped. Their small size made them fun to eat but could definitely be made at home..and probably better.

Mulled Cider- 8/10

Deliciously warm and comforting, the mulled cider was a hit both nights. The cider was not too strong but still felt like a special treat. A much needed hand warmer while walking around.

Mulled Gin- 7.1/10

I hope I do not disrespect Scottish culture with this one…but the mulled gin was just okay. The first sip satisfied my craving for a warm and spiced drink but it was pretty strong and the shot sized sample was more than enough. If you love the flavor of straight gin, then go for it!

Baileys Hot Chocolate- 8.4/10

Like roasted chestnuts, some people find Baileys repulsive. I am not one of those people, so when I saw Baileys Hot Chocolate on the menus I knew I had to indulge. The hot chocolate was rich and creamy and the Baileys added the perfect fun touch.

While it seemed like my friends and I sampled a lot, there were still many dishes and drinks we did not try, such as the whole roasted salmon sandwiches and burgers. Across the board, the foods we ate were satisfying, fun, and not too expensive for the portion sizes and quality. I hope this has encouraged you to book that train ticket to Edinburgh and try these out for yourself!