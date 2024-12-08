A December Pyjama Style Guide

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter.

Yesterday, I fell asleep in jeans. This was a cry for help. Between essays, exams, and existential crises, I’m tired. I love a good outfit as much as anyone, but going into December, it’s pyjama time. Why fight it? Embrace your winter hibernation with a cute pj set you can wear to bed, or to the library under a long coat. With only a few hours of sunlight a day, it’s basically bedtime anyway.

For lounging around in the morning, I like this lace trim short and tank set. Add cable knit knee socks and a fluffy cream robe to complete the look. Grab a book and a cup of coffee, and curl up on your couch.

Hear me out on this next one. I’m a big fan of a robe that brings the drama. Think billowing sleeves and a cinched waist. You’ll wear this colourful satin robe while brushing out your hair, lighting illegal candles in your HMO property, and scribbling secrets in a diary. It’s silky, soft, and makes you feel like you’re in a 2000s rom-com.

In the winter months, I become low maintenance, which is my euphemism of choice for incredibly lazy. Beyond my inclination to wear pyjamas 24/7, I also like to put up my hair instead of styling it every day. This cute striped pajama set with a matching hair wrap helps me do just that. The matching pjs and hair wrap make you look less lazy and more on top of your game.

One pajama top I never want to take off is this white and blue horse-printed long sleeve with desert vibes. Embrace your coastal cowgirl and stay warm and cozy, too.

Finally, my favourite of my favourites are these brown gingham pajamas with baby blue trim. Damson Madder–a brand I discovered through Spoiled Life– carries a ton of cute pyjama sets, with patterns like pink bows and leopard print. But the brown and baby blue gingham set is my personal favorite. It’s incredibly cute, and I will be wearing these pjs to class with no shame.

There’s some things you have no control over. You can’t change your exam schedule, or the possibility of sleeping through a whole day’s worth of sunlight. But you can treat yourself to a nice pair of pyjamas. Stay comfy and stylish this exam season!