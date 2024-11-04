The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey Her Campus readers! Whether you’ve already sent in your absentee ballot or are watching from afar, let’s break down the dramatic final hours of one of the most significant elections of our generation.

The numbers are very telling: over 77.6 million early votes have already been cast, with Harris leading among early voters by 8%. But here’s the thing – the race remains incredibly close in key swing states, where historically, just a few thousand votes can determine the outcome.

This weekend has been a whirlwind on the campaign trail. Harris made significant moves in Michigan, where she addressed the crucial Arab American and Muslim American community with promises to work toward ending the Gaza war. She’s also been standing firm on reproductive rights, an issue where polls consistently show Trump struggling to connect with voters, especially young women.

Trump, meanwhile, has been rallying his base across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. His campaign is heavily emphasizing immigration and border security, with frequent criticism of Harris’s previous role overseeing border issues during her vice presidency. The race has gotten notably heated, with Trump making controversial comments about the media at recent rallies that have sparked widespread discussion.

Election experts are calling this one of the closest races in recent memory, with razor-thin margins in several crucial states. The path to 270 electoral votes – the magic number needed to win – remains unclear for both candidates. Seven states are considered true battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Together, they account for 93 Electoral College votes, all of which are still up for grabs.

Given the closeness of the race, results may not be immediately clear on election night, especially in states where mail-in ballot counting continues after Election Day. For those of us watching from abroad, it might mean staying up late (or waking up early!) to follow the results.

Want more election coverage? Stay tuned to Her Campus for updates throughout Election Day and beyond. We’ll be breaking down what the results mean for young Americans both at home and abroad. In the meantime, cross those fingers, get your election watch party snacks ready, and prepare for what could be a very interesting night!