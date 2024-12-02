This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

A fun fact about me is that I spent my freshman year of college at a school in central Indiana. In case you have never been to Indiana, let me be the first to tell you, there’s not much to do there (no shade to Indiana). I didn’t have a roommate or any close friends that year of school, so I spent a lot of time by myself. One thing I came to love to do by myself was going to the movies. Every other Friday (give or take), I would hop in my car and drive to the AMC in Muncie, Indiana. I’d get my Twizzlers, popcorn, and cherry-vanilla Coke and settle right into the red recliner as Nicole Kidman appeared on the screen. Three years later, I still love going to the movies by myself, or with friends. While streaming from home is nice, there is something about actually seeing movies in theatres that is so fun. Here are some current and upcoming films to catch on the big screen!

Wicked

There was no way I could start this list any other way. I saw Wicked two days ago in the theatres; it is all I can think about. Adapted from the book and Broadway show of the same name, Wicked is a two-hour magical musical set in the land of Oz telling the tale of two unlikely roommates, Elphaba and Glinda. From the extraordinary sets to the phenomenal vocals of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, you will not be bored with this film. I don’t have much to add about this movie that hasn’t already been said. This is a film that deserves to be seen on the big screen with surround sound. Hold space in your schedule for this movie.

Gladiator II

Set 16 years after the first Gladiator, this film follows Lucius Verus (Hanno)’s journey to becoming a gladiator in the Roman Colosseum. The film is filled with thrilling action and intriguing plot twists. A great sequel to the 2000’s film. While violent historical fiction is not really my go-to genre, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal provide reason enough for me to enjoy this film :)

Y2K

Set to release this December, this comedy-horror from A24 invites its audience back to 1999 where we meet Eli and Danny crashing a New Year’s Eve party. At the strike of midnight, the dreaded Y2K bug causes a night of chaos and unpredictability. With lead performances from Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, and Rachel Zegler, I know I am keen to see this as soon as it comes out.

The Order Based on the historical non-fiction book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, this film set in 1983 follows an FBI agent’s discovery of a white supremacist group called “The Order”. Starting with bank robberies, counterfeit operations, and car heists across the Pacific Northwest, “The Order” has plans to grow. This historical crime drama will have you on the edge of your seat.