Sometimes I know I want to watch a movie, but can’t seem to find one that speaks to me. Sometimes I just want to watch something that I know I am guaranteed to enjoy. While there are a lot of movies on my “favorites” list, there are only a few that I can watch over and over and over again and never get sick of. Here are my top seven go-to movies when nothing else sounds good (in no particular order).

Tangled

I will never say no to watching this movie. It’s been a favorite of mine since the day it came out, and is just as much fun to watch as a 22 year old as it was when I was eight. To this day, I dream of seeing the floating lanterns.

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality is probably my most-watched movie of all time. There are just so many iconic and nostalgic scenes, and while I always love a good Sandra Bullock film, this one tops the charts for me.

10 Things I Hate About You

They just don’t make movies like this anymore. I just love watching two cynical people hate everyone except each other. Sue me.

Stardust

This one is a bit more niche but is probably my favorite movie ever created. It is just so unique, but so cute and so beautiful that I never get bored of this movie. If you are one of the many people who have yet to see Stardust, I cannot recommend it enough.

Oceans 8

I love a good heist movie, and it doesn’t get any better than a stacked cast of female leads (including Sandra Bullock of course) stealing a bunch of jewels during the Met Gala. Glamour, revenge, Cate Blanchet in a sparkly green jumpsuit on a motorcycle. There is nothing you could want that this movie doesn’t have.

Just Go With it

My all-time favorite Adam Sandler movie, Just Go With It is a heartwarming, hilarious classic that hits every time. It really, truly never gets old. This is an easy one to go to if you’re watching with other people and feel embarrassed to say you want to watch Tangled.

Modern Love Season 1

While this isn’t technically a movie, I needed to add it to the list anyway. Each episode has its own storyline, making each one a sort of mini-movie. I just pick any episode from season one (except episode 6), and I instantly feel more relaxed. This is definitely a comfort watch.