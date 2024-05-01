My Favorite Disney Channel Original Songs, Ranked

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We grew up in possibly the most iconic era of TV known to man. We had shows like Good Luck Charlie, A.N.T Farm, Austin and Ally, Jessie, Suite Life on Deck, Hannah Montana, and Liv and Maddie. But Disney Channel also gave us something more: a plethora of movie masterpieces that have forever indented themselves in my mind. The centerpieces of many a formative childhood sleepover, not only were these Disney Channel Originals serving plot and iconic characters, but unforgettable musical numbers. This Disney Channel era of TV and movies gifted us with perhaps some of the greatest bangers to ever grace the airwaves. Today I’m counting down my all time favorite Disney Channel songs.

10: “Calling all the Monsters” (China Anne McClain- A.N.T. Farm)

A staple come Halloween, this list would be incomplete without “Calling all the Monsters”. Actually, it doesn’t have to be Halloween season. This song should be on your playlists all year long.

9: “TTYLXOX” (Bella Thorne- Shake it Up)

Coming in at number 9 we have “TTYLXOX”, a song so catchy it just might make you forget that you have dyslexia.

8: “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” (Ross Lynch, Jason Evigan, Grace Phipps- Teen Beach Movie)

“Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” features some of the most iconic Disney Channel choreography (right behind Demi Levato’s Camp Rock knees). Try not to dance challenge starting now.

7: “Gotta Go My Own Way” (Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens- High School Musical 2)

Grab whoever is closest to you, and together perform this heart wrenching duet about young love, loss, and the struggle to discover who you really are.

6: “Hang In There Baby” (Bridgit Mendler- Good Luck Charlie)

The theme song to my favorite childhood show, sheer nostalgia has propelled “Hang in There Baby” onto this list. (Did you hear Bridgit Mendler is CEO of a space startup now?)

5: “Ordinary Girl” (Miley Cyrus- Hannah Montana)

Of course a Hannah Montana Song had to make it onto the list, and of course that song had to be “Ordinary Girl”. You will never get this song out of your head. It lives there. Permanently.

4: “Determinate” (Adam Hicks, Bridgit Mendler, Naomi Scott, Hayley Kiyoko- Lemonade Mouth)

Finally a Lemonade Mouth song gets an appearance. Oh how I wish I could watch the performance of “Determinate” for the first time. (Is there anything Bridgit Mendler can’t do?)

3: “Had me @ Hello” (There are two versions of this song in the movie, the Olivia Holt and the Luke Benward version, they are tied- Girl vs. Monster)

Perhaps a hot take, “Had me @ Hello” comes in at number 3 on my list. Both versions are catchy, fun, and perfect. One could play this song over and over on repeat and never get tired of it.

2: “Chillin’ Like a Villain” (Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope- Descendants 2)

I can’t really explain the chokehold “Chillin’ Like a Villain” has on me, but the same can be said for almost the entirety of the Descendants soundtrack. Truly a work of art.

1: “She’s so Gone” (Naomi Scott- Lemonade Mouth)

Last but certainly not least, spot number one belongs to “She’s so Gone”, another Lemonade Mouth banger. I dare you to try not to scream sing this at the top of your lungs.

Honorable Mentions: “What’s my Name”, “Starstruck”, “What Dreams are Made Of”, “The Climb”, “This is Me”, “Rotten to the Core”, “I Don’t Dance”, “Fabulous”, “Somebody”

I cannot stress enough my recommendation that you begin to incorporate these iconic, world shattering, transcendental musical sensations back into your daily playlists. It’s simply impossible to have a bad day with Disney Channel music blaring into your eardrums.