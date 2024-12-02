The holidays are right around the corner, and finding that perfect gift for the people who mean a lot to you can feel like a weight tying you down. But don’t worry! I’ve made a 2024 gift guide with the trendiest and crowd favorites for this season.
For the fashionista:
They always come a bit overdressed and need the best angles for their Instagram pictures.
- Urban Revivo Shoulder Bag with Buckle: $55.90
- Amazhiyu Faux Fur Zip-Up Cropped Jacket on Amazon: $65.99
- Adidas Sambas: $100
- Happily Made Co. Charm Necklace: $108
- Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting, Sustainable Style, and Expressing Your Most Authentic Self by Macy Eleni: $25
- Vogue subscription for a year: $25
- Free People Shoe Charm and Pin Pack: $20
- Five Forty-Nine I Heart LA Charm Necklace: $70
- Target Mini Bow Satin Handbag Clutch: $20
- Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap: $40
- Madden Girl Womens Egret Low Heel Flat with Bow shoes: $20
For the art-oriented:
They are always on a new hobby each week or just an art major.
- Case for Making Watercolor Set (eight colors): $115
- Baggu 3D Zip Pouch Set: $38
- Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Dogs: The Sticker Book: $17
- Amazon Dritz Large Oval, Yellow Floral Sewing Basket: $27
- Edge of Urge Andy Warhol Soup Can Crayon Set: $20
- Amazon Button Maker: $42
- Amazon Knitting Machine: $42
- Posca Paint Pens (pack of 8): $20
- The Met Klee Marble Pencil Set: $68
- MoMA Pear Pod Multifunctional Desktop Organizer: $28
For the gym rat:
They are always in gym sets and ask “How much protein is in this?”
- Bala Weighted Bangles: $65
- Alo Warrior Mat: $85
- JBL Endurance Peak 3 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds: $69.95
- Gymshark Silicone Lifting Straps: $16
- Glossier Duffle Bag $55
- Therabody Theragun Relief Massager: $119
- Hydro Flask 32oz. Wide Mouth With Straw Water Bottle: $44.95
- Oceanfoam Natural Tidal Roller: $58
- Lululemon Women’s Daily Stride Quarter Socks: $18
- Amazon Food Scale: $40
For the beauty guru:
Their base is always flawless and has at least five lip products on them.
- Make- up by Mario Eyeshadow Palette: $50
- Slip Silk Pillow Cases: $80
- Gourmand Eau De Perfume Fragrances: $25
- Starface Pimple Patches: $13
- Urban Outfitters Quilted Make-Up Bag: $14
- J. Cat Beauty Curl + Lift Eyelash Comb Curler: $4
- Boulangerie Body Oil: $28
- Emi Jay Bamboo Paddle Brush: $42
- Half Magic Beauty Flik- Off Set: $29
- Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case: $38
- Rhode Pocket Blush: $24
For the homebody:
They enjoy staying home on a Friday night with a bowl of soup and bed rotting.
- Doiy Athena Vase: $25.90
- Urban Outfitters Animal Ears Printed Fleece Throw Blanket: $69
- The Museum of Wes Anderson by Johan Chiaramonte and Camillie Mathieu: $35
- Crosley Tribute Bluetooth Radio Speaker: $49
- Hollister 24/7 Baggy Flannel Pajama Pants: $24.46
- Jellycat Plush Medium: $28
- Anthropology Luciana Stoneware Teapot: $68
- Huga Collective Curva Candle Warmer Lamp: $78
- Honeywell Humidifier: $40
- Pottery Barn Peanut’s Slippers: $31.50
For the foodie:
They are constantly snacking and the “Phone eats first”!
- Urban Outfitters Hidden Icon Peekaboo Mug: $16
- Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George: $35
- Urban Outfitters Lana Dessert Plate: $14
- Doiy Salt and Pepper Shakers: $17- $25
- Urban Outfitters Waffle Spoon Rest: $14
- Urban Outfitters Emily Utensil Holder: $24
- Papier Recipe Journal: $32.30
- Laura Ashley Hand Mixer: $70
- Zara Borosilicate Glass Ice-Cream Spoons (pack of 6): $29.90
- Natural Life Embroidered Mini Oven Mitt (set of 2): $25
For the men:
The hardest struggle of all, is what a man would want.
- Ind. For Them Gender-Free Fragrance: $24
- Owala Freesip 24 oz. Water Bottle: $28
- ‘47 Brand MLB New York Classic Clean-Up Hat: $24
- REYAL Total Skincare Kit: $120
- The North Face Retro Cabin Beanie: $38
- AgfaPhoto Realishot Digital Camera: $68
- Death Row Records Doberman Tee: $40
- Dos Santos Collective E30 Backflow Incense Holder: $140
- Air Tag: $24
- Los Angeles Apparel Phlip Persio Watch: $22
- Haus of Jung Lighter Case: $26
I hope this guide gives you ideas of what to get the people you love this season and if buying gifts seems too daunting, handmade items are a good option as well. Remember it’s the thought that counts!