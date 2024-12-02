Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The holidays are right around the corner, and finding that perfect gift for the people who mean a lot to you can feel like a weight tying you down. But don’t worry! I’ve made a 2024 gift guide with the trendiest and crowd favorites for this season. 

For the fashionista: 

They always come a bit overdressed and need the best angles for their Instagram pictures.

  • Urban Revivo Shoulder Bag with Buckle: $55.90
  • Amazhiyu Faux Fur Zip-Up Cropped Jacket on Amazon: $65.99
  • Adidas Sambas: $100
  • Happily Made Co. Charm Necklace: $108
  • Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting, Sustainable Style, and Expressing Your Most Authentic Self by Macy Eleni: $25
  • Vogue subscription for a year: $25
  • Free People Shoe Charm and Pin Pack: $20
  • Five Forty-Nine I Heart LA Charm Necklace: $70
  • Target Mini Bow Satin Handbag Clutch: $20
  • Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap: $40
  • Madden Girl Womens Egret Low Heel Flat with Bow shoes: $20

For the art-oriented:

They are always on a new hobby each week or just an art major.

  • Case for Making Watercolor Set (eight colors): $115
  • Baggu 3D Zip Pouch Set: $38
  • Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Dogs: The Sticker Book: $17
  • Amazon Dritz Large Oval, Yellow Floral Sewing Basket: $27
  • Edge of Urge Andy Warhol Soup Can Crayon Set: $20
  • Amazon Button Maker: $42
  • Amazon Knitting Machine: $42
  • Posca Paint Pens (pack of 8): $20
  • The Met Klee Marble Pencil Set: $68
  • MoMA Pear Pod Multifunctional Desktop Organizer: $28

For the gym rat:

They are always in gym sets and ask “How much protein is in this?”

  • Bala Weighted Bangles: $65
  • Alo Warrior Mat: $85
  • JBL Endurance Peak 3 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds: $69.95
  • Gymshark Silicone Lifting Straps: $16
  • Glossier Duffle Bag $55
  • Therabody Theragun Relief Massager: $119
  • Hydro Flask 32oz. Wide Mouth With Straw Water Bottle: $44.95
  • Oceanfoam Natural Tidal Roller: $58
  • Lululemon Women’s Daily Stride Quarter Socks: $18
  • Amazon Food Scale: $40

For the beauty guru:

Their base is always flawless and has at least five lip products on them.

  • Make- up by Mario Eyeshadow Palette: $50
  • Slip Silk Pillow Cases: $80
  • Gourmand Eau De Perfume Fragrances: $25
  • Starface Pimple Patches: $13
  • Urban Outfitters Quilted Make-Up Bag: $14
  • J. Cat Beauty Curl + Lift Eyelash Comb Curler: $4
  • Boulangerie Body Oil: $28
  • Emi Jay Bamboo Paddle Brush: $42
  • Half Magic Beauty Flik- Off Set: $29
  • Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case: $38
  • Rhode Pocket Blush: $24

For the homebody:

They enjoy staying home on a Friday night with a bowl of soup and bed rotting.

  • Doiy Athena Vase: $25.90
  • Urban Outfitters Animal Ears Printed Fleece Throw Blanket: $69
  • The Museum of Wes Anderson by Johan Chiaramonte and Camillie Mathieu: $35
  • Crosley Tribute Bluetooth Radio Speaker: $49
  • Hollister 24/7 Baggy Flannel Pajama Pants: $24.46
  • Jellycat Plush Medium: $28
  • Anthropology Luciana Stoneware Teapot: $68
  • Huga Collective Curva Candle Warmer Lamp: $78
  • Honeywell Humidifier: $40
  • Pottery Barn Peanut’s Slippers: $31.50

For the foodie:

They are constantly snacking and the “Phone eats first”!

  • Urban Outfitters Hidden Icon Peekaboo Mug: $16
  • Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George: $35
  • Urban Outfitters Lana Dessert Plate: $14
  • Doiy Salt and Pepper Shakers: $17- $25
  • Urban Outfitters Waffle Spoon Rest: $14
  • Urban Outfitters Emily Utensil Holder: $24
  • Papier Recipe Journal: $32.30
  • Laura Ashley Hand Mixer: $70
  • Zara Borosilicate Glass Ice-Cream Spoons (pack of 6): $29.90
  • Natural Life Embroidered Mini Oven Mitt (set of 2): $25

For the men:

The hardest struggle of all, is what a man would want.

  • Ind. For Them Gender-Free Fragrance: $24
  • Owala Freesip 24 oz. Water Bottle: $28
  • ‘47 Brand MLB New York Classic Clean-Up Hat: $24
  • REYAL Total Skincare Kit: $120
  • The North Face Retro Cabin Beanie: $38
  • AgfaPhoto Realishot Digital Camera: $68
  • Death Row Records Doberman Tee: $40
  • Dos Santos Collective E30 Backflow Incense Holder: $140
  • Air Tag: $24
  • Los Angeles Apparel Phlip Persio Watch: $22
  • Haus of Jung Lighter Case: $26

I hope this guide gives you ideas of what to get the people you love this season and if buying gifts seems too daunting, handmade items are a good option as well. Remember it’s the thought that counts!

