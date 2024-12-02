This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

The holidays are right around the corner, and finding that perfect gift for the people who mean a lot to you can feel like a weight tying you down. But don’t worry! I’ve made a 2024 gift guide with the trendiest and crowd favorites for this season.

For the fashionista:

They always come a bit overdressed and need the best angles for their Instagram pictures.

Urban Revivo Shoulder Bag with Buckle: $55.90

Amazhiyu Faux Fur Zip-Up Cropped Jacket on Amazon: $65.99

Adidas Sambas: $100

Happily Made Co. Charm Necklace: $108

Second Chances: The Ultimate Guide to Thrifting, Sustainable Style, and Expressing Your Most Authentic Self by Macy Eleni: $25

Vogue subscription for a year: $25

Free People Shoe Charm and Pin Pack: $20

Five Forty-Nine I Heart LA Charm Necklace: $70

Target Mini Bow Satin Handbag Clutch: $20

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Cotton Twill Baseball Cap: $40

Madden Girl Womens Egret Low Heel Flat with Bow shoes: $20

For the art-oriented:

They are always on a new hobby each week or just an art major.

Case for Making Watercolor Set (eight colors): $115

Baggu 3D Zip Pouch Set: $38

Cynthia Hart’s Victoriana Dogs: The Sticker Book: $17

Amazon Dritz Large Oval, Yellow Floral Sewing Basket: $27

Edge of Urge Andy Warhol Soup Can Crayon Set: $20

Amazon Button Maker: $42

Amazon Knitting Machine: $42

Posca Paint Pens (pack of 8): $20

The Met Klee Marble Pencil Set: $68

MoMA Pear Pod Multifunctional Desktop Organizer: $28

For the gym rat:

They are always in gym sets and ask “How much protein is in this?”

Bala Weighted Bangles: $65

Alo Warrior Mat: $85

JBL Endurance Peak 3 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds: $69.95

Gymshark Silicone Lifting Straps: $16

Glossier Duffle Bag $55

Therabody Theragun Relief Massager: $119

Hydro Flask 32oz. Wide Mouth With Straw Water Bottle: $44.95

Oceanfoam Natural Tidal Roller: $58

Lululemon Women’s Daily Stride Quarter Socks: $18

Amazon Food Scale: $40

For the beauty guru:

Their base is always flawless and has at least five lip products on them.

Make- up by Mario Eyeshadow Palette: $50

Slip Silk Pillow Cases: $80

Gourmand Eau De Perfume Fragrances: $25

Starface Pimple Patches: $13

Urban Outfitters Quilted Make-Up Bag: $14

J. Cat Beauty Curl + Lift Eyelash Comb Curler: $4

Boulangerie Body Oil: $28

Emi Jay Bamboo Paddle Brush: $42

Half Magic Beauty Flik- Off Set: $29

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case: $38

Rhode Pocket Blush: $24

For the homebody:

They enjoy staying home on a Friday night with a bowl of soup and bed rotting.

Doiy Athena Vase: $25.90

Urban Outfitters Animal Ears Printed Fleece Throw Blanket: $69

The Museum of Wes Anderson by Johan Chiaramonte and Camillie Mathieu: $35

Crosley Tribute Bluetooth Radio Speaker: $49

Hollister 24/7 Baggy Flannel Pajama Pants: $24.46

Jellycat Plush Medium: $28

Anthropology Luciana Stoneware Teapot: $68

Huga Collective Curva Candle Warmer Lamp: $78

Honeywell Humidifier: $40

Pottery Barn Peanut’s Slippers: $31.50

For the foodie:

They are constantly snacking and the “Phone eats first”!

Urban Outfitters Hidden Icon Peekaboo Mug: $16

Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George: $35

Urban Outfitters Lana Dessert Plate: $14

Doiy Salt and Pepper Shakers: $17- $25

Urban Outfitters Waffle Spoon Rest: $14

Urban Outfitters Emily Utensil Holder: $24

Papier Recipe Journal: $32.30

Laura Ashley Hand Mixer: $70

Zara Borosilicate Glass Ice-Cream Spoons (pack of 6): $29.90

Natural Life Embroidered Mini Oven Mitt (set of 2): $25

For the men:

The hardest struggle of all, is what a man would want.

Ind. For Them Gender-Free Fragrance: $24

Owala Freesip 24 oz. Water Bottle: $28

‘47 Brand MLB New York Classic Clean-Up Hat: $24

REYAL Total Skincare Kit: $120

The North Face Retro Cabin Beanie: $38

AgfaPhoto Realishot Digital Camera: $68

Death Row Records Doberman Tee: $40

Dos Santos Collective E30 Backflow Incense Holder: $140

Air Tag: $24

Los Angeles Apparel Phlip Persio Watch: $22

Haus of Jung Lighter Case: $26

I hope this guide gives you ideas of what to get the people you love this season and if buying gifts seems too daunting, handmade items are a good option as well. Remember it’s the thought that counts!