Girls Just Wanna Have Sun: Planning the Perfect Sunny Seattle Weekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

It’s finally happening. The ten day forecast is a series of sunny or mostly sunny days, all with temperatures in the high 60’s and into the 70’s. Our good fortune will peek this weekend with temperatures estimated to reach at least 75℉ on both Friday and Saturday. If you’re wondering how you should spend these wonderfully warm days, you’ve come to the right spot. I’ve planned out the perfect sunny weekend to enjoy with your family, friends, or just your lovely self.

Since we still have classes on Friday (boo), the sunny day activities I’ve planned for you all start after 3pm, but by all means get a head start if you can. Friday afternoon is a chill one. The stress of the week has mostly passed, and it’s time to unwind. If you still have a bit of homework, or want to finally finish that book you’ve been trying to read in between your class readings, find a cozy spot on a coffee shop outdoor patio. Fremont Coffee Company is one of my favorites, and bonus points because they’re open a bit later than most other coffee shops. If you’ve had enough sitting and want to get moving around, take a leisurely stroll around Green Lake. You can grab an iced coffee from Green Lake Boathouse and Coffee Shop, or if you’re feeling particularly active, rent a paddle board, pedal boat, kayak, or row boat and go for a float. When you’re sunkissed, spent, and getting a bit hungry, find your favorite restaurant with outdoor seating and treat yourself to a delicious meal. Of course you can’t end your day without a sweet treat, and since it was such a warm lovely day, what better treat than ice cream. Personally, I am a Molly Moon’s enthusiast, but if you’re looking for more dairy free options, Salt and Straw is the way to go.

Saturday is where we really get into it. No classes means taking full advantage of the sun in its entirety. Might I suggest you start your day with a picnic brunch. You can totally pack your own brunch, but if you’re looking for a delicious, affordable take out brunch option, Mas Cafe is the way to go. Conveniently, Mas Cafe is located right by Gasworks, so you don’t have to go that far to reach a prime picnic spot. Bring your blanket, some mimosas perhaps, and some good company, as there’s no better way to get the day started. After that there are a couple of options. You could take a hike through Discovery Park, enjoy the shade and some incredible views, you know, touch some grass. You could take a beach trip to Golden Gardens or visit one of the many docks to bask in the sun, get a tan, and maybe take a dip. If you’re willing to drop a bit more money, it would be the perfect day for a sailing harbor tour of Seattle. You can reserve these tours online for the day, or to watch the sunset if you want to add a little romance to the occasion. And if you’re willing to travel a bit farther, Seattle has some gorgeous national parks in its proximity. Mount Rainier or Olympic National Park are great options for hiking and sightseeing. After these activities run home, take a nap or a quick shower before the grand finale. The early evening is always my favorite time of day when the weather gets warmer, and my favorite thing to do is to have a little barbeque or outdoor dinner party. You can watch the sun go down, enjoy the company of the ones you love, share laughter and drinks, and lend each other some aloe for your faces and shoulders after a day well spent outdoors. If you don’t have an outdoor space at your place of residence to host, there are public grills and places to gather than work just as well.

This is our chance to chase away the last remnants of the winter blues, so you might as well take full advantage of it. If you want even more sunny day ideas, Tripadvisor, Yelp, the Seattle Events webpage, or other local blogs or FaceBook groups offer thousands of suggestions. We live in such a beautiful city, why waste a good day indoors.