Bookstore Crawl: A Guide to Seattle’s Indie Bookshops

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

Fun fact: UNESCO has named Seattle a “City of Literature!” This is due to the vast number of local bookstores and writers in Seattle. One of my favorite weekend activities in Seattle is visiting the various local bookstores. In honor of Seattle’s Independent Bookstore Day coming up on Saturday, April 27, 2024, here is a guide to some of the city’s must-visit local bookstores.

Queen Anne Book Company

If you are looking for a bookstore close to campus, then the Queen Anne Book Company is the one for you. Located in a cute neighborhood with cafes and shops, visiting the area and the bookstore makes for a fun weekend activity. Now that warm Spring weather is making its entrance, you can enjoy your new book in their outdoor seating space. The store has all the great books. I recommend checking out their staff picks because I have found some of my favorite reads through those suggestions.

Mercer Street Books

Also located not too far from campus, this bookstore is near the Seattle Center. This makes for great pairings of activities such as the Space Needle or some museums during your visit to the bookshop. Mercer Street Books has an excellent selection of used books. If you are looking for used books, this is definitely the store I recommend.

Elliott Bay Book Company

Located in Capitol Hill, this is one of the cutest bookstores in Seattle with a large selection of books. The organization of the store is excellent so you will be able to find all your desired reads or easily browse. It is located next to a popular brunch spot called Oddfellow’s and there is a café version of the restaurant in the bookshop. You can support this local bookshop while getting something delicious to eat, making for the perfect activity.

Arundel Books

Out of all the stores on this list, Arundel Books is by far the most beautiful. The store’s aesthetics and architecture are stunning making for a delightful browsing experience. The store has all the current and popular books but also has a good selection of rare and collectible books. If you are on the hunt for rare, classic, and collectible books, then this is the place for you.

Phinney Books

This local bookstore is in one of my favorite areas of Seattle. It is located in Phinney Ridge near Green Lake. With the warm weather having arrived, I cannot think of a better activity than strolling around the lake and popping over to Phinney Books. The bookshop not only has all the great books, but they also host a lot of events such as book talks and author visits so keep an eye out for those.

There is something so fun about browsing bookstores! Seattle is the perfect place to visit bookstores given the vast number of shops. The five listed are only a few of the amazing bookshops in Seattle. Make sure to check them out in honor of Seattle’s Independent Bookstore Day!