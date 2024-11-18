A Complete Guide to Birthday Freebies as of November 2024! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

(I did all the research so you don’t have to)

I love free things, but the lengths I go to save money can be considered insanity at times. My 20th birthday is around the corner, and I made it my mission to get at LEAST 20 freebies this year from various companies (mostly perishable gifts). The amount of research, time, and effort I’ve put into signing up, calling and chatting with customer service representatives, and scouring websites is astounding and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Without further ado, here is your complete guide to claiming your free items, verified as of November 2024!

Notes to Consider:

These all require signing up for whatever free rewards program they have , which could mean getting emails and texts from these companies, and verifying phone numbers and terms of services.

, which could mean getting emails and texts from these companies, and verifying phone numbers and terms of services. You can opt out later if they spam you, and it doesn’t change your eligibility for the freebies (though some may send you the offer through email).

For best results, sign up for the apps at least a month before your birthday , though for most it shouldn’t matter.

, though for most it shouldn’t matter. Some of these rewards appear through emails, app barcodes, or rewards you apply through the app in an online purchase.

You may be asked to show ID to confirm, but most likely not.

to confirm, but most likely not. Most if not all companies will not allow you to change your birthday once it is inputted.

once it is inputted. If you want to be really sure, you could call up your local location and ask if they offer the birthday rewards!

These are all companies that have locations near Seattle, WA

I am also aware that some of these companies are under fire and being boycotted for supporting or not supporting certain groups. If it helps to know you aren’t giving them money, you’re essentially taking from them, you could still take advantage of these rewards, but do whatever makes you the most comfortable of course. :)

…

We’ll start off with the ones that do not require any kind of previous purchase or long-term account with these companies in order to redeem it. (All values are rough estimates of their prices shown online).

Bath and Body Works: Free Item Under $9.95 Value: $9.95

One of the only non-perishable items on here. To claim this, I downloaded their app and made sure to add my birthday as part of the signing up process. Last year, I received the offer on my birthday (to the day) and was able to purchase anything for free under $9.95. The offer appears on your birthdate, and is valid for up to 30 days after. I used this discount in stores and they scan a barcode linked to the reward, so make sure you have that.

Cheesecake Factory: Free Cheesecake Value: $12.00

By far one of the most generous offers in terms of quality and quantity is a free cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory! They don’t have an app, so just look up the website, sign up, input your birthday, and it should show up in rewards around two weeks before your birthday and expires 30 days after your birthdate. You can sign up as close to 24 hours before your birthday!

Menchie’s: $5 Off Any Order Value: $5.00

This one I recently discovered, if you sign up on the app and put in your birthday you can get $5 off a purchase! This can basically be free if you get a smaller cup of yogurt. This freebie opens 1 week before your birthdate and expires 1 week after.

Krispy Kreme: 3 Original Glazed Donuts Value: $6.00

Yes, it USED to be you would get a dozen original glazed for free, but starting last year I got only 3 for free. But you know what, a deal is a deal. Sign up for rewards on the app or website, input your birthday and you’ll receive a one-time free 3 original glazed donuts valid your entire birth month. I usually check the app to make sure I have the barcode to scan the reward, then pull on up to the drive thru and receive my goodies. Allow 24 hours for the reward to appear.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Free Bundtlet Value: $6.50

I’d never been here before, but their little cakes are so cute! You get a free bundtlet cake flavor of your choice a week before your birthday in an email or in the app (once you’ve signed up of course).

Taco Bell: Free Small Baja Blast Freeze Value: $4.00

Offered at the beginning of your birthday month, you should see it in your rewards and be able to just add it to a mobile order easily!

Sephora: Free Sample Gift or 250 Points Ranges in Value

This is always one of the first gifts I get because it’s offered as soon as my birthday month begins! The gift I got this month was different from the gifts offered on the app, but had really great value for a set of sample products! The reward should appear in the app once your birth month begins, you can see at the top of the homepage. It’ll wish you a Happy Birthday and offer you to check out your rewards! I recommend NOT redeeming it for points, the samples are usually higher in value.

Ulta: Free Sample Gift or 2x Points During Your Birthday Month Ranges in Value

Like Sephora, these gift values really depend on how much they swap their items, and it depends on what is available in stores (can be different from what is on the app!!) They’re super cute though and are offered your entire birthday month! Barcode given through an email and the Ulta Beauty app.

Edible Arrangements: Free 6 Piece Chocolate-Covered Fruit Value: $13.00

This is kind of a random place I found in Kirkland, WA, but with no purchases they give you a little arrangement of 6 gourmet chocolate-dipped fruits! It consists of 2 strawberries, bananas and apples. I used the app and ordered it in person and it took about an hour for them to have it ready. Available as long as you sign up 24 hours before your birth month begins, shows up for your entire birth month.

This just in, the amount of fruit you get depends on how long you’ve had an account with them!

IHOP: Free 3 Original Buttermilk Pancakes Value: $11.00

Another solid offer, 3 yummy pancakes that appear in the form of “Pancoins” on the app. You redeem those in an online or in-store order and get some free butter and syrup with it! Available at the start of your birthday month as long as you sign up 24 hours before your birth month begins.

McDonald’s: Free Treat Value: $4.00

The reward should show up on your birthdate for 1 day. It ranges from 4-piece nuggets to a vanilla cone through a coupon in an email!

Buffalo Wild Wings: 6 Piece Snack Sized Wings Value: $10.50

I’ll be honest, I haven’t tried this one yet, but this reward should be offered your entire birthday month through an email!

Baskin-Robbins: Free Scoop Value: $3.00

You sign up via the app and get a free scoop of any flavor of ice cream in an email on your birthdate.

Chick-Fil-A: Free Cookie or Brownie Value: $3.00

Pretty similar to McDonald’s, except the gift ranges depending on how much your account spends throughout the year. With no purchases, it will be a bakery dessert item such as a cookie or a brownie. With some purchases it could be a free entree! All through the app on your birthdate for 30 days.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free Pizookie Value: $10.00

This one is so amazing. Their app always shows the reward during your birthday month for a free pizookie (my recommendation is the strawberry shortcake one. I always get it and it’s the best one by far).

Crumbl: Free Cookie Value: $5.00

I feel like this one is pretty well known, but it’s a nice deal! You can sign up as close to 48 hours before your birthday and still get the reward! Their app gives you the reward a day before your birthday, and expires 40 days after. Pickup and in-store purchases are valid!

Cinnabon: Free Small Cold Brew Value: $4.50

A bit disappointing that you don’t get a free cinnamon roll, but nonetheless a solid reward. This reward appears 7 days before your birthdate and expires 7 days after your birthdate.

Panera Bread: Free Pastry or Cookie Value: $4.50

This one is always nice, and it’ll appear on the app on your birthdate! This offer remains for 60 days which is nice and generous!

The Habit Burger & Grill: Free Original Charburger Value: $8.00

Had no idea this was a restaurant until I saw a TikTok of freebies and looked up if this chain was near Seattle! No purchase necessary, sign up a week before and get a free burger reward email on your birthdate that expires 2 weeks after.

Denny’s: Free Breakfast Slam Value: $16.00

Offer is valid the whole month of your birthday, but I signed up a week before my birthday and got the reward the next day, which expired in a month. A pretty solid deal. Dine-in only!

Wetzel’s Pretzels: Free Original or Sinful Cinnamon Pretzel Value: $5.50

Given on your birthday and valid for 30 days after. Honestly, as long as you hit the mall on your birthday, you’ll be able to get most of these freebies.

Ben & Jerry’s: Free Scoop Value: $5.00

Sign up before your birthday month and it’ll be available at the start of your birth month!

…

A very solid list if I may say so myself. Now onto other free items that may mean you had to have spent at least a few dollars the past year. These ones are great if you already love shopping here, might as well get a little treat for your loyalty.

Red Robin: Free Burger and Fries with $5 Purchase Value: $16.00

I usually just use this reward when I’m out with my boyfriend or family, so either my burger or someone else’s is comped. Dine-in only, offered the entirety of your birthday month.

Starbucks: Free Drink or Food Item Ranges in Value

Requires you to buy a drink sometime throughout the year before your birthday, and is given to you through the app on your birthdate and expires at midnight. Basically any one of your regular drinks, just consider adding some extra things that would’ve made your $6 drink more like $10. Sign up and buy at least one “star” worth of goods 7 days before your birth date.

Jersey Mike’s: Free 72 Points (Regular Sub) Value: $10.00

Free sub and drink… AFTER you’ve purchased a sandwich, wrap or bowl in the past year. Sign up 8 days before, and 72 points will be automatically added to your account on your birthdate and does not expire.

Jimmy John’s: Free Sub Value: $10.00

I have an insider who works at a Jimmy John’s confirm that indeed, if you make a purchase the past year, you WILL receive a free birthday sandwich offer on the app. (Arguably better than other sandwich places). Offer appears on the app on your birthdate and allegedly does not expire.

Chipotle: Free Guac with a $5 Purchase Value: $3.00

By far the worst offer on this list, but if you were already planning on stopping by Chipotle on your birthday, might as well get some free guac. Applied on your birthdate or 24 hours later, and valid for 14 days after.

Dairy Queen: Free BOGO Blizzard Value: $5.00

This offer is given a week before your birthday and valid for a week after. If you wanna get a blizzard with a friend, yours can be free!

Madewell: Free $25 off a $26+ Purchase Value: $25.00

A pretty sweet offer that isn’t just food! With a purchase activity in the last 12 months, you’ll receive it within the first 5 days of the month!

Auntie Anne’s: Free Classic Pretzel Value: $5.50

On the app, if you’ve spent $10 in the past year you’ll get a free pretzel reward 1 week before your birthday and expires 1 week after.

Applebees: Free Dessert with a $15 purchase Value: $8.00

Valid a week before your birthday and for 21 days after, after you join the Club Applebee’s rewards program!

Jamba Juice: Free Small Smoothie Value: $9.50

With $10 or more purchased last year, you receive a free smoothie for the week leading up to your birthday!

Arby’s: Free Small Curly Fries and Free Regular Shake Value: $8.00

With a purchase of any sandwich you get these two offers free! Coupon is given on your birthdate and is valid for 30 days after that.

Cold Stone Creamery: Free BOGO Scoop Value: $6.00

Craving ice cream? Might as well get one for you and a friend! Provided to you a week before and after your big day! In-store or online!

Olive Garden: Free Dessert with Entree Purchase Value: $8.50

When you dine-in and purchase an entree, you receive a free dessert on your birthday! It is given a week before your birthdate and is valid for 2 weeks after!

PacSun: Free $5 Value: $5.00

This one can vary, depending on if you’ve made 4 or more purchases in the last year, but with at least one purchase during your birthday month, they give you $5! You’ll receive the reward after your first purchase during your birthday month has been finalized! Sign up before your birthday month begins and you’ll receive it via email!

Victoria’s Secret: Free $10 Value: $10.00

After confirming by chatting with their online assistant, this offer only is given if you have made a purchase in the last year, with the account being opened 2 months prior to your birthday. Applied to your account a week or two before your birthday and has a month to redeem.

