The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Saturday Night Live, which first aired on October 11, 1975, has continued to flourish for future generations.

The comedy show has stayed relevant for all these years and has continued to entertain the public.

SNL has been able to connect with both older and younger audiences by referencing its sketches to current media trends and bringing in popular cast members from past seasons.

The sensational skit that has become extremely popular on all social media platforms has been the parody of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. The satire skit arose from the skit Bridesmaid Speech, which featured Ariana Grande, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman. It showcases a group of bridesmaids singing a song about their bachelorette trip at their friend’s wedding. Throughout the song, they mention a man named Domingo, with whom the bride cheated on her soon-to-be husband. Domingo, played by Marcello Hernandez, famously joins the parody with the other bridesmaids. The sketch became viral and trending all over social media, and people even dressed up as characters from the sketch for Halloween this year.

SNL has brought many inspiring artists, including Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and many more. On November 2, Chappell Roan had an iconic performance of her brand-new track “The Giver” alongside well-known songs “HOT TO GO!” and “Good Luck Babe!” People who streamed her performance on SNL even explicitly heard the audience sing along with her iconic songs. Overall, it was a renowned performance to remember!

Throughout this year’s election campaign, notable comedians from past seasons—such as Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Dana Carvey, and James Austin Johnson—have been portraying government officials. Although elections are often viewed as polarizing, SNL has been able to “lighten the mood” for viewers from both parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) Maya Rudolph impersonating Vice President of United States Kamala Harris on SNL Season 50

Stay tuned for upcoming hosts and musical guests on their official Instagram page. You can continue to stream SNL on Saturdays at 11:00/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.