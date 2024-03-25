This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

My social media pages are currently saturated with “uni” content made by college students in the U.K., but I really don’t mind.

Uni content can be summarized as study motivation, fashion inspiration, and accents (oh my!). These ingredients all combine to create an aspirational yet aesthetically attainable lifestyle. Montages of coffee shops, libraries, and walks through campus set the scene; layered jumpers, leather jackets, and scarves equip students for success; and the accents just serve.

However, uni content is also so much more than just aesthetic content. I find that after watching these videos, I am often more motivated to go to class and study. This is super helpful when you need a little push on a tough day or to get back on track after a break.

Spending time on the internet can be a distraction from your studies, but some Youtubers from the U.K. that document their uni experience have helped me navigate my own. Following along with their studies and the ups and downs of college life helped to make me feel less alone. Also, realizing that students in other countries were going through similar phases put my worries about grades and the future into perspective.

All college students experience burnout or at least have moments where they lose sight of their academic goals, but consuming uni content can help! Here are my personal recommendations for uni creators:

Carys Rachel

Carys is currently attending her first year of university in Manchester, England. She started uploading Youtube videos when she was still in high school, which were characterized by romantic videos of the English countryside and reflections on growing up. But since attending uni, her videos have shifted to include her experience adjusting to life away from home and more city vlogs.

Nayna Florence

After sharing her uni experience in Edinburgh, Scotland, she took a year to travel and is now pursuing a graduate degree in London. Her vlogs are unique because she often gives viewers a sneak peek into what classes she is taking and what topics she is enjoying most. The videos also have a distinct vibe as Nayna’s decorative backgrounds and colorful style elevate the cinematography.

From the archives

Moya Mawhinney

Though Moya has graduated, her uni vlogs were some of my favorites! Her series Dublin Diaries on Youtube had the historic city as the backdrop. Her vlogs included topics like productive studying, exploring creative outlets like fashion or painting, and fun with friends. Originally from Northern Ireland and currently living in Paris, Moya videos about fashion and travel vlogs have made me a years-long subscriber!

Leah Meghan

Last year Leah also graduated uni, but I loved her study vlogs while attending school in Liverpool, England. Her study videos accurately capture the stress of ten hour days at the library and the uncertainty when contemplating post-grad life. However, Leah’s calming persona and honest reflections balance out her videos and serve as reminders to stay human when navigating so many changes. Her signature saying “I’m trying my best!” is affirming to hear amidst academic stress. Leah’s post-grad videos continue to be the perfect mix of calming and aspirational.