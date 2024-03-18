The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I always need to have a good study spot to get work done. Study spots give a different atmosphere that allows me to be productive. Columbia, SC has many study spots, but they are often very busy and make me feel a little overwhelmed, so I decided to try Higher Grounds Coffee Shop on Sumter Street.

The coffee shop is not a far drive from campus, but I noticed that it didn’t seem like there was much parking by the shop. Higher Grounds Coffee Shop has a very welcoming atmosphere with plenty of food and drink options for their customers. I got a large iced latte for $5.75, and I didn’t think that price point was bad for the size of the large. The coffee overall was pretty good. It’s not my favorite, but it was still good. The workers there are so sweet, and they made my experience better. The staff are very inviting, and they try to make meaningful connections with their customers, which I enjoy because it makes me feel more welcome in a place where I can be productive. The coffee shop has a section for books and to purchase greeting cards which I thought was cool. The place seems very kid-friendly with board games and menu items that are perfect for children. Higher Grounds Coffee Shop has a calming atmosphere with comfortable seating and a spacious floor plan that is perfect for doubling down and getting work done. I was surprised to see that not many college students were occupying the space in the coffee shop. I would recommend coming here with a group of people as the area around the coffee shop can be a little sketchy.

Overall, I think that this place is perfect to get to a different place that is less busy than your average coffee shop. I think this gave me a good change of scenery from my usual study habits, and I feel that this coffee shop is a hidden gem in the Columbia area. I ended up getting so much work done in the two hours that I was there, and I think I found a wonderful study spot to work away from the hustle and bustle of college life. If you attend the University of South Carolina or work in the surrounding area, I recommend trying this place out.