Throwback Movies That Give All the Cozy Fall Vibes

The temperatures are dipping, pumpkin baked goods are back in season, your comfiest clothes are being pulled out of the closet — autumn is upon us! With the cozy vibes ramping up all around you, what better time to spend a night snuggled up with a good movie? Celebrate the season by trying out these four classic films to set the mood for this autumn — you might find yourself falling for an old favorite all over again.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Dead Poets Society meets Little Women in this heartwarming movie with a star-studded cast. Julia Roberts plays a new professor at a prestigious all-girls college in 1953. As she learns to adapt to the rigorous environment, she begins to develop special bonds with her precocious students — played by Julia Stiles, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirsten Dunst, to name a few — and becomes invested in their lives and their educations. The New England college setting serves as the perfect fall backdrop and creates the ultimate autumn academia vibe, all while telling a touching coming-of-age story and emphasizing the power of sisterhood.

Where to Watch: Max, Hulu (with a premium subscription), Amazon Prime Video (with a premium subscription).

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Looking to add a little magic to your fall movie rotation? Enroll yourself at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where another unpredictable school year with Harry, Ron, and Hermione is just beginning. This year, the trio is faced with the threat of escaped prisoner Sirius Black who is rumored to have his sights set on killing Harry. As the students navigate the fantastic hijinks (from feuding magical pets to mysterious new professors) unfolding on school grounds, you’ll soon find yourself immersed in the magical world of Hogwarts. Whether you’re a book lover in search of nostalgia or a thrill chaser looking for some action, this movie is sure to please. Accio remote control!

Where to Watch: Peacock, Max, Hulu (with a premium subscription), Amazon Prime Video (with a premium subscription).

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Fans of When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle will love this classic rom-com. An independent bookstore owner, played by Meg Ryan, finds her business in jeopardy after a new location of a corporate bookseller chain moves in next door. Little does she know that she’s been online messaging the chain’s owner, played by Tom Hanks, the whole time…and they’ve started to fall for each other, not knowing who they’re talking to on the other side of the screen. This movie is sure to satisfy your enemies-to-lovers craving as you watch the protagonists navigate their feelings for each other over the course of a year in the streets of New York City.

Where to Watch: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! (1966)

Good grief, have you even celebrated Halloween if you haven’t watched this movie? Join the Peanuts gang for an eventful Halloween night full of tricks, treats, and…a cutthroat air battle with the Red Baron? Whether you’re cutting a few too many holes in your ghost costume like Charlie Brown, waiting all night in the pumpkin patch with Linus, or taking flight with Snoopy — I mean, the World War I Flying Ace, this movie will transport you back to your childhood with its nostalgic animation, humor, and heart. And who knows? Maybe you’ll get a visit from the Great Pumpkin on Halloween night.

Where to Watch: Apple TV.