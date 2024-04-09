The Tortured Poets Department Album Release Party Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Swifties, I don’t need to remind you that Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department is coming out on April 19th. The release date is quickly approaching — do you know how you’ll be celebrating?

This release coming in the second half of April means it’s also finals season. Amidst all that studying for finals, it’s totally understandable if you don’t have time to plan an album release party, but that’s where I come in!

Here are four TTPD album release party games and themes based on song titles:

“Fresh Out the Slammer” Mugshot Game

This game is simple and easy to play, needing only what you have lying around your college dorm room. Using your phone camera, take “mugshot” photos of everyone at your party. For more fun, have them hold a sign revealing their biggest dating “crime” or embarrassing memory.

“Clara Bow” & a 1920s theme

Calling all The Great Gatsby lovers: this one’s for you! Decorate with all the 20s grandeur of Gatsby’s mansion, and really, nothing is over the top. Clara Bow, who the song is rumored to be named for, was an American actress who rose to fame in the 1920s silent film era. So, wear a flapper costume, some red lipstick, and enjoy the debut of the album.

“Florida!!!” Storytime Game

Everyone knows the famous “Florida man” memes from social media, the ones that highlight an incredibly outlandish news story headline that somehow always originate in Florida. For this game, your friends become the headline! Have everyone anonymously write down a wild or funny anecdote then take turns guessing which one belongs to each person.

“So Long, London” theme

This song is theorized to be about Taylor and Joe’s breakup, and so as a final good-bye to England-inspired metaphors, celebrate with a London themed party. Offer some tea and biscuits as refreshments and play a soccer game in the background. Hold a British accent contest and have the winner choose which song to play first!