The Rise of AI & Its Potential Impact on the Creative Fields

Since the rise of ChatGPT in the late 2022 & early 2023, the topic of AI has become increasingly more prevalent in day-to-day life. ChatGPT is a platform that holds “somewhere around 500 billion ‘units’ of data” that it is able to scan and present information when asked a question. It is able to craft predictions and word maps based off of pre-determined algorithms, which allows it to provide sample essays and answers. The platform even offers a premium version to users that allows it to generate illustrations. The company that released ChatGPT is called OpenAI, which Elon Musk was involved in back in 2015. Currently, Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, which is now “currently valued at $29 billion”, according to Forbes Magazine.

The use of AI has become more normalized through the use of ChatGPT as the technology continues to be incorporated further in fields such as education, content creation, and healthcare in a myriad of ways. Aside from its involvement in those particular fields, AI is being integrated into the creative world. As described by Forbes Magazine, ChatGPT is able to generate “movie scripts, write dialogue, and improve gaming.” Especially following the recent Writer’s Strike that encompassed Hollywood last year, the question of AI’s involvement (and possible takeover) is prominent in today’s creative workforce. Will the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence improve the world of entertainment or contribute to the downfall of its renowned authenticity?

While ChatGPT and other forms of AI have found themselves in multiple parts of everyday life from the classroom to hospitals, the Generative AI component is the main cause of concern for the creative fields. As stated by the Harvard Business Review, “creativity is often held up as a uniquely human quality…critical for the future.” According to Fasken, Generative AI is a method of taking “vast amounts of data to essentially self-train its systems to create new content.” This idea of generating new content and concepts off of previously-invented work is worrisome because of the technology’s constant improvements to its internal systems. AI’s ability to perform tasks is growing at an exponential rate, creating worry for the future of Hollywood and other aspects of the creative industries.

Over the course of four months in 2023, starting in May, multiple TV and film productions were put on hold due to the Writer’s Guild of America strike. According to the LA Times, it was “one of the longest work stoppages in Hollywood history.” The main conflict of the strike was proper representation and pay for writers and creators in the entertainment industry. In the realm of AI’s influence, a reporter shared with PBS News that writers were asking for “better regulation on how it’s used in the entertainment industry so that they don’t get replaced entirely.” Concern over Generative AI stems from the lack of job security, that is if AI proves itself to be sufficient at crafting stories for less money than employing a room of professional writers.

Fortunately, following the conclusion of the WGA strike in September 2023, a few agreements and guidelines surrounding the use of AI were made. As reported by Fasken, these agreements include that “AI cannot write or rewrite literary material…AI-generated material will not be considered source material…AI-generated material cannot be used to undermine a writer’s credit.” The WGA strike enabled a sense of security for writers and their jobs in the realm of AI usage. However, while the technology continues to expand, it’s imperative that these agreements are upheld.

When looking at AI in the creative fields in a more freelanced way, AI can have other types of impacts on both society and creative work. The Harvard Business Review suggests that AI provides “reduced barriers to entry” so it can be expected that there will be “many more people to engage in creative work.” Generative AI could provide greater opportunities for individuals to become involved in the creative industries and allow them to fine-tune their skills. In a more corporate perspective, the Harvard Business Review explains that AI could lead to the monopolization of creativity, taking away the unique factor that creativity can bring to the corporate field.

Integrating AI into various fields and our everyday lives can present a variety of challenges and obstacles, while also providing opportunities that we haven’t been exposed to before. As AI continues to grow, it’s important to keep a close eye on its impacts on the world around us, from real life to our television screens. The technology has sparked countless debates, as seen in the agreements settled in the WGA strike, but for now, creative workers are protected and freelancers can utilize Generative AI to develop their desired skills.