The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Happy October! Fall is officially in full swing, and with Halloween just around the corner, the days are flying by. We must appreciate this time for what it is, so I have outlined the perfect fall day for you to follow. Whether you follow this schedule alone, with a friend, or with a significant other, it is sure to get you into the mood for fall!

morning:

Put On A Fall-Inspired Outfit

As the temperature begins to decrease, you layer on more clothes! Box up your summer attire and pull out those stylish, warm, and comfortable pieces from your wardrobe. Whether you prefer Y2K, soft goth, or clean girl attire, there is bound to be a fall look for you.

Get A Pumpkin Spiced Beverage Or Pastry

Getting a coffee in the morning is America’s #1 way to start the day! Heading to your favorite coffee shop and getting an autumn treat will get you in the vibes for fall. 7Brew, Dunkin, or even your favorite local shop will have just the items you want. I recommend going to 7Brew and getting an iced pumpkin caramel blondie, but if you don’t like coffee, don’t fret! Head to Starbucks for an iced pumpkin chai or a pumpkin muffin.

Afternoon:

Fall Activities

After you’ve got the taste of fall in your system, it is time for some fun activities. Head to a pumpkin patch, observe the pumpkins, and grab the biggest one for pumpkin carving! Or head to the State Fair for a day full of greasy treats and carnival rides. No matter the time of day, the Ferris Wheel is a ride you must go on before the fall season ends. Feeling the crisp fall breeze on your face while taking in the view of the city skylines is bound to make your day.

Night:

Wind Down With Fall Scents

Wow! What a full day. Now it’s time to unwind and relax. Use any pumpkin, cinnamon, or apple cider-scented item to embody yourself in the essence of fall. Native, Dove, Philosophy, and OGX are all great and affordable brands that both nourish your skin and leave a pleasant scent behind all day and night.

Fall Baking

Every girl knows it is unethical to end a day without having a sweet treat. Whether you bake it yourself or head to the grocery store, a fall-inspired dessert is the perfect way to end the day. Cinnamon rolls are my personal favorite, but there are so many fun treats to choose from.

Watch Your Favorite Fall Show/Movie

After a full day of fun, treats, and baking, it is finally time for bed. Fluff your pillows, pull down your sheets, get under the covers, turn on your TV, and throw on a fall favorite like Gilmore Girls or a classic horror movie!