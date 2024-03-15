The 3 Best Cities in South Carolina for a Lowkey Spring Break

When you’re in college, taking a big spring break trip isn’t always realistic (and let’s face it, plane tickets are expensive, IFYKYK). However, you shouldn’t let that stop you from having the best spring break experience possible — especially for my fellow South Carolina girlies! South Carolina’s many hidden gems are the perfect way to make your spring break memorable without breaking the bank or traveling too far. Whether you’re looking for a quick day trip in the city or a multi-day getaway at the beach, South Carolina has options; you just need to know where to go.
- Charleston, south carolina
-
Those who have lived in South Carolina for a while are familiar with Charleston. As one of the state’s most famous cities, Charleston has something for everyone, no matter their interests. Wish to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy? The Charleston City Market offers a plethora of unique, locally-produced goods. Want to start tanning for summer? Unwind by the ocean at one of Charleston’s beaches, and if you’re feeling adventurous, try parasailing! These popular tourist activities and the city’s rich history and culinary scene make Charleston the top spring break destination in South Carolina. However, restaurants and hotels in Charleston are expensive, so it’s best to limit your trip to one day if your budget is tight. And remember, fresh-caught seafood is commonplace in Charleston restaurants, so take advantage of that by visiting one of the city’s many oyster bars. You won’t regret it!
- greenville, south carolina
-
This year, I traveled to Greenville for my spring break, and I can say with 100% certainty that I would do it again. Greenville is one of the most up-and-coming vacation spots in South Carolina, and its stardom is well deserved. Greenville has it all: gorgeous hiking trails and campgrounds nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a bustling city center filled with endless shops, and numerous hidden-gem restaurants and bars along Falls Park on the Reedy River. Other popular tourist destinations in Greenville include the Greenville Museum of Art, the Greenville Zoo, and Paris Mountain State Park. And here’s a pro tip: If you plan on traveling to Greenville with a partner, I recommend having a sunset picnic at Falls Park — it’s so romantic, and low-cost!
- myrtle beach, south carolina
-
If you grew up in South Carolina, there’s a high chance you’ve visited “Dirty Myrtle.” However, Myrtle Beach is more than a summer vacation spot. Besides spending time at the beach (duh), popular activities in Myrtle Beach include exploring the boardwalk, visiting one of the many golf courses, and partying at the various clubs and bars in the area. Though you could visit Myrtle Beach alone, this city is best suited to large groups of people — so gather your closest friends and try splitting the cost of a beach house for a day or two!