The 3 Best Cities in South Carolina for a Lowkey Spring Break

When you’re in college, taking a big spring break trip isn’t always realistic (and let’s face it, plane tickets are expensive, IFYKYK). However, you shouldn’t let that stop you from having the best spring break experience possible — especially for my fellow South Carolina girlies! South Carolina’s many hidden gems are the perfect way to make your spring break memorable without breaking the bank or traveling too far. Whether you’re looking for a quick day trip in the city or a multi-day getaway at the beach, South Carolina has options; you just need to know where to go.