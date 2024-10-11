The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the midterm season approaches, it’s time to lock in and start studying. I’m usually more of a podcast girl, but now and then, some good music makes it easier for me to focus. Below, I have compiled some of my favorite songs to study. If you notice, I don’t listen to music based on moods. My music can jump from upbeat and happy to sad and mellow. I also typically study in the morning, so it might not work for you if you are a night owl. Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy this list. Good luck with your studies!

What Other People Say by Sam Fisher and Demi Lovato

Something to Remember by Matt Hansen

Feels Like by Gracie Abrams

Those Eyes by New West

Don’t Give Up on Me by Andy Grammer

golden hour by jvke

How Do I Say Goodbye by Dean Lewis

You’re On Your Own Kid by Taylor Swift

Hope You’re Proud by Rachel Grae

Birthday Cake by Dylan Conrique

It’s a Beautiful Day by Rob Drabkin

Daydream by Lily Meola

Sorry Mom by Kelsea Ballerini

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart by Taylor Swift

I Won’t Give Up by Jason Mraz

Someday by OneRepublic