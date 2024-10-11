As the midterm season approaches, it’s time to lock in and start studying. I’m usually more of a podcast girl, but now and then, some good music makes it easier for me to focus. Below, I have compiled some of my favorite songs to study. If you notice, I don’t listen to music based on moods. My music can jump from upbeat and happy to sad and mellow. I also typically study in the morning, so it might not work for you if you are a night owl. Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy this list. Good luck with your studies!
What Other People Say by Sam Fisher and Demi Lovato
Something to Remember by Matt Hansen
Feels Like by Gracie Abrams
Those Eyes by New West
Don’t Give Up on Me by Andy Grammer
golden hour by jvke
How Do I Say Goodbye by Dean Lewis
You’re On Your Own Kid by Taylor Swift
Hope You’re Proud by Rachel Grae
Birthday Cake by Dylan Conrique
It’s a Beautiful Day by Rob Drabkin
Daydream by Lily Meola
Sorry Mom by Kelsea Ballerini
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart by Taylor Swift
I Won’t Give Up by Jason Mraz
Someday by OneRepublic