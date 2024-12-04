Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour: Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter was born on May 11th, 1999, in Pennsylvania. Carpenter’s introduction to fame began with her role in the Disney show Girl Meets World, and since then, she has released several pop albums over the years, including ‘Eyes Wide Open’ and ‘Emails I Can’t Send.’ On August 23rd, 2024, she released her sixth studio album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’—and the world was not ready. A month after the album’s release, Carpenter began the Short n’ Sweet world tour. In this article, I will be giving an overview of the tour so far, so “please, please, please” sit back, relax, and enjoy this read!

The Short n’ Sweet began on September 23rd, 2024, in Columbus Ohio, and includes songs from her past and current albums. The setlist goes as follows:

ACT I

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickin’s

Tornado Warnings

Lie To Girls

Decode

Bed Chem

ACT II

Feather

Fast Times

Read Your Mind

Sharpest Tool

Opposite

Because I Liked A Boy

Coincidence

Spin The Bottle Song

Nonsense

Act III

Dumb & Poetic

Juno

Please Please Please

Don’t Smile

Encore: Espresso

special features:

While she performs many songs from her various albums, the concert is only about an hour and a half long. If you feel the concert is much too short, don’t fret. Carpenter includes many special features throughout the concert that make it feel much longer.

Outfit Changes:

Sabrina has four outfit changes throughout the show. Her first outfit consists of a Victoria’s Secret corset in different colors. So far, we have seen her in pastel pink, baby blue, pastel yellow, royal blue, and deep red. She pairs this corset with her signature shimmery tights and thigh-high fishnets.

For her second outfit, she keeps the Victoria’s Secret corset on but wears a mesh babydoll dress over it. So far, the mesh has always been the same color as the corset.

To begin Act II, she changes into a black laced bodysuit paired with sparkly black kitten heels. Additionally, the color of the bow in the center of her bodysuit changes as well.

For her final outfit, she wears different variations of a shimmery mini skirt set paired with glittery platforms. So far, we have seen black, pink, silver, and green versions of this outfit.

Juno:

Before performing her song Juno, Sabrina will pick a fan from the audience and “arrest” them for being too hot. This has been a great addition to the concert as it engages the crowd and provides a special moment between her and her fans. Additionally, during the song when she sings, “have you ever tried this one?” Sabrina has changed the choreography for each location, which makes each show special in its own way.