With summer coming up soon, I thought it would be best to share some of my favorite books that are perfect for cozying up on the beach and delving deep into some awesome stories. Last summer, I found it very difficult to start any new hobbies or find a series that really grabbed my attention. I was a huge reader when I was younger and when I saw how popular books were becoming again from TikTok, I took it as my sign to see if I could revisit that hobby I had once before. I thoroughly enjoyed falling in love with reading again and I think every girl in their twenties should give these books a try.

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This is my absolute favorite book of all time. It is loosely based around Fleetwood Mac as it follows a band in the 70’s telling their story about how they came together. It is written in an interview style with so many twists and turns, it’s impossible to put down. Something about Reid’s writing styles really takes you back to that time and is so intriguing. Amazon has recently come out with a limited series adaptation which is also 10/10, but, as always, the book is better.

Before We Were Strangers by Renee Carlino

I would just go ahead and grab some tissues before I pick this one up. This novel beautifully tells a “right person, wrong time” love story and if you don’t shed a few tears, I fear I can’t trust you. Matt and Grace’s story is not only relatable, but so fun to follow through and unpack as a reader. Also, I am always fully attentive when Jeff Buckley is mentioned, such a wonderful touch. Carlino also has several other amazing novels, but this one stuck with me months after reading.

Beach Read by Emily Henry

First off, if you have never heard of Emily Henry, please log off of this now and go pick up one of her books. The way she writes is perfect for new readers or people who may find themselves in somewhat of a slump. Her wording is perfect, and the readability is amazing, all while still succeeding at making her audience understand her relatable but also complex characters. I could simply rave about this woman all day. This book encapsulates summer to the point where you can nearly feel the warmth and soft breeze throughout each chapter. Henry is so delicate with sensitive topics while also giving her characters grit that feels so real and raw. Augustus and January can simply do no wrong! Also, there is talk of a movie adaptation coming soon, so make sure you pick this book up as soon as possible!

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

If you’re not into romance, this psychological thriller is an amazing read. I read this book nearly one year ago, but I still think about it often. It has so many themes and twists with an ending I never saw coming. I can’t imagine what I would do if I had the chance to read this book again for the first time. I’m pretty sure this is a debut novel for Michaelides, and with the intricacy and detail in this novel, I know his future with works will only get better. After this read all I could do was shut the book, look at my ceiling, and have my thoughts race back and forth trying to comprehend what just happened (and obviously report to GoodReads).

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Last but not least, I have to add another Emily Henry book, because not only is she my favorite author, she knows her audience. I personally love this book because I relate so much to the main character Nora, and I feel like it’s rare to see such an intense female archetype as a main character. It’s natural for many young readers to be drawn to her other characters who are more bubbly and fun, but I loved reading about a tough woman and her journey to love. Also, Charlie Lastra is such a unique love interest, and seeing how he and Nora come together in such an unorthodox way is so authentic. Another thing I love about Henry’s books is that they aren’t interconnected, but in each book, she will find a way to throw in an anecdote about a character from a previously written book, which is so perfect and puts a little bubble around this small world she created and invited readers into. There has also been recent talk about a hypothetical movie adaptation of this book as well so keep an eye out!

These are a few books that I think everyone should read at least once in their lifetime. All of these books got me back into reading and gave me a new appreciation for the time and effort it takes to create a piece of work that can be shared and loved by people everywhere. I hope you find some time to check these out or add them to ypur summer reading list!