Friend Dates: Girly Ways to Have Fun with Your Closest Girlfriends

There’s nothing more I love than hosting and planning fun things to do with the ones I care about. These moments are special to me as it allows time for all of us to enjoy each other’s presence, catch up, or just destress. Without further ado, here’s a long list of little fun ideas to do with your closest friends.

Go to the Aquarium Vision Board Night Paint Night Do regular canvases, tote bags, candles, or pottery. Murder Mystery Night Crocheting Buy those affordable crochet kits from Micheal’s or Hobby Lobby and learn how to crochet. PowerPoint Night Ideas: Never Have I Ever, Red vs Green Flags, My Hot Takes, or What’s Your Roman Empire? Make Pizza or Cake from Scratch Bake Off Hot Yoga or Pilates Charcuterie Board Night Board Game Night Build Legos Together Drive In Movie Food Hopping Go to a different place for every course.

For Example: Appetizers -> Cantina 76, Main Course -> Hickory Tavern, Dessert -> Kaminsky’s Disney Movie Marathon

It doesn’t matter what you do, it’s who you do it with. Always make time for the ones you love, and life is too short to not have fun!