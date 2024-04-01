Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Friend Dates: Girly Ways to Have Fun with Your Closest Girlfriends

There’s nothing more I love than hosting and planning fun things to do with the ones I care about. These moments are special to me as it allows time for all of us to enjoy each other’s presence, catch up, or just destress. Without further ado, here’s a long list of little fun ideas to do with your closest friends. 

  1. Go to the Aquarium 
  2. Vision Board Night
  3. Paint Night
    • Do regular canvases, tote bags, candles, or pottery. 
  4. Murder Mystery Night 
  5. Crocheting
    • Buy those affordable crochet kits from Micheal’s or Hobby Lobby and learn how to crochet. 
  6. PowerPoint Night
    • Ideas: Never Have I Ever, Red vs Green Flags, My Hot Takes, or What’s Your Roman Empire?
  7. Make Pizza or Cake from Scratch 
  8. Bake Off 
  9. Hot Yoga or Pilates 
  10. Charcuterie Board Night
  11. Board Game Night
  12. Build Legos Together
  13. Drive In Movie
  14. Food Hopping
    • Go to a different place for every course.
    • For Example: Appetizers -> Cantina 76, Main Course -> Hickory Tavern, Dessert -> Kaminsky’s 
  15. Disney Movie Marathon 

It doesn’t matter what you do, it’s who you do it with. Always make time for the ones you love, and life is too short to not have fun!

