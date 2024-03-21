The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

In honor of National Fragrance Day this month, I wanted to delve into the perfumes that I wear regularly. In a world where scents carry memories, evoke emotions, and define our identities, there are certain perfumes that have become crucial for my everyday routine. Whether I’m running errands or doing something a bit more extravagant, here are the fragrances that I can’t live without:

Viktor & Rolf’s Flower Bomb

This iconic perfume is known for its enchanting blend of floral and oriental notes. It opens with a burst of fresh bergamot and tea, followed by a rich bouquet of Sambac jasmine, orchid, and freesia. While it’s truly hard to put this fragrance into words, it is my go-to for special occasions. The floral notes are balanced by a warm base of patchouli and vanilla adds depth and sophistication that I have yet to find in any other fragrance.

Jo Malone’s Poppy & Barley

This is my go-to, everyday scent that I throw on before leaving my house. Opening with juicy blackcurrant and earthy barley, it develops into a floral heart of poppy. A warm white musk completes the scent, creating a wonderful fragrance that is truly perfect for any occasion. Admittedly, this floral perfume is probably the one that I get the most compliments on!

Tocca’s Stella

I had never even heard of Tocca until their beautifully made perfume bottles caught my eye in Anthropologie recently. I decided to go with their Stella scent and I am IN LOVE. A word that I would use to describe it is “lively.” This fragrance blends juicy blood orange and fresh freesia with spicy lily and wild orchid. It’s light and wonderful to wear everyday or for a special occasion.

Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede

This fragrance is a bit different than ones that I am typically drawn to, but I’m so glad that I branched out.

Jo Malone describes it as a “blooming English garden“, and it truly smells just like that. It’s a romantic fragrance with the scent of delicate peony petals and a juicy red apple, balanced with warm suede notes. It is mature, but also so comforting.

Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush

While I wouldn’t count this scent as a “perfume,” it’s a MUST. This is a yummy body spray smells like caramel, pistachio, and vanilla. Like I’ve heard from many people, it’s truly like you’re on a sunny beach in Brazil. It’s perfect for anyone who loves sweet and tropical fragrances, and a good go-to if you’re looking for something quick before running out the door.

The world of fragrances is a realm of endless exploration and discovery. From the delicate blooms of a floral bouquet to the warm embrace of exotic spices, every scent can transform our senses. Whether it’s the comforting familiarity of a signature scent or the excitement of discovering something new, the fragrances we choose make us who we are so choose one that speaks to you.