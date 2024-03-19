Feminism Across Generations: Past and Current Female Activists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, let’s take a jump to the past to discuss some of the strongest and most inspirational female activists who worked hard to fight for their cause. These figures challenged social norms to spark movements for equality and justice, undeniability making a mark in society and in history.

Sojourner Truth (1797-1883)

Sojourner Truth was an African American abolitionist and women’s rights activist. Born into slavery, she escaped in 1827 and became one of the most prominent voices for the abolition of slavery in the United States. Her powerful speeches, including the famous “Ain’t I a Woman?” challenged societal norms and inspired generations. Truth’s commitment to justice serves as a guide for future movements that strive for liberation and equality.

Dorothea Dix (1802–1887)

Dorothea Dix was an American advocate for mental health care reform. Dix transformed the landscape of mental health treatment in the United States during. She devoted her life to improving the conditions of mental institutions, advocating for humane treatment of patients. Numerous mental asylums and hospitals were created across the country and society’s perspective on those who suffer from mental illness transformed due to Dix’s efforts.

Margarent Sanger (1879-1966)

As an American birth control activist and sex educator, Margaret Sanger, played a pivotal role in the reproductive rights and family planning movement. She founded the American Birth Control League, which later evolved into what many people know today as Planned Parenthood. Through her advocacy and organization, Sanger fought tirelessly for women’s rights and reproductive justice.

Maya Angelou (1928-2014)

Many know the name, Maya Angelou, as she was an American author and civil rights activist. Her most prominent work, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, provided immense insight into her early life experiences, including racial discrimination and sexual abuse. Beyond memoirs, Angelou also wrote poetry and essays. She won several awards for her literary work and became deeply involved in the civil rights movement, working alongside leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Angelou’s legacy continues on to inspire readers worldwide.

Now let’s move on to present day activists who are continuing the advocacy of leaders before them or starting their own movements!

Malala Yousafzai (1997-Present)

Malala Yousafzai marked history as the youngest ever Nobel Prize recipient. Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education. She has faced much resistance in her advocacy. In 2012, Malala survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban at the age of only 15. She gained massive global attention from this. Despite how dangerous, she showed great strength by continuing her activism, co-authoring the memoir “I Am Malala” and establishing the Malala Fund, a nonprofit organization advocating for girls’ education worldwide.

Amanda Gorman (1998-Present)

Amanda Gorman has a way with words and as a poet, has used her talent to deliver captivating performances to spread awareness about various social issues. She uses her platform to address issues like racism and feminism. Most noticeably, Gorman’s performance of “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021 got her massive attention and recognition.

Yara Shahida (2000-Present)

You might know Yara Shahidi from the television series “Black-ish” and its spin-off “Grown-ish.” Beyond her Hollywood career, she is a vocal advocate for diversity, inclusion, and youth empowerment. Shahidi’s activism extends to various issues, including voter engagement, racial justice, and gender equality. As a Harvard University student and founder of Eighteen x 18, Shahidi continues to inspire her peers to create positive change in their communities and get involved in civic engagement. She even got a recommendation from Michelle Obama for Harvard.